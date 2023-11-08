 Was Listening to Rose and Omar Yesterday….. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Was Listening to Rose and Omar Yesterday…..

And Omar brought up a pretty good point. Not a fan of Omar but it made some sense when I went back to re-watch the last two road games.
He thinks the offense doesn’t travel well because of the crowd noise. Basically saying our offense doesn’t use all full speed motions at full speed before the snap. And using the silent count isn’t helping. The pre-snap motions definitely look different on the road as compared to being home after watching myself. Example as Hill is not running at full speed on the road pre-snap. Looks like it disrupts Tua a bit as far as tempo goes and when to snap the ball. Basically at home Tua snaps the ball as Hill is going full speed once he hits the line. It also enables the defenders to mug our WRs off the line I noticed. Hill took some shots against KC

Obviously this needs to be figured out. My thought, and most won’t agree with me is why not go no huddle offense on the road. It’s not like we have long sustaining drives anyway as we usually strike fast. Maybe this gives us an edge on the road to keep the offense moving and keeping the defense on edge. It is a high risk and reward but our offense as it is isn’t exactly lighting it up at this point.
I know I’m highly critical of McD when he goes into moron mode during successful drive, but I also think he’s smart enough to come up with a solution to this issue.
 
I thought this was pretty obvious... IMO the ability to run your O on the road is a big deal and if noise is a prob you can't handle based on "system demands" then you're O is in trouble at least 50% of the time.

I would assume the super high precision timing stuff could certainly be negatively affected under bad conditions and you would think that would somehow be factored into the scheme... Unless we run a "variation" on the road in overly noisy environments. I say that because it didn't seem to be a factor against the Chargers.
 
True, but every time I watch the Chargers they don’t exactly have the most rabid fans out there making noise
 
I'm ok with changing anything that needs to be change but I'd not doing anything based on what omar has to say
 
Like I said, it was an observation on his part and I went back and watched the Philly and KC game and there is validity to it. Don’t like Omar myself but it doesn’t have anything to do what’s happening on road games.
 
I know and it wasn’t directed at you.....I just think he should stick to rowing
 
