Was the grass installed incorrectly on12/5 causing our injuries

Injuries down the line attributed to the end of our season so looking back was something done incorrectly when the sod was installed? I listed some of the injuries from the games

The Dolphins use their own sod farm. They changed out the grass through out the year. After the dolphins changed the grass on 12/5 the injuries when the dolphins played at home do not look good. 12/11 vs titans Hill, Williams, Waddle, X. 12/24 vs cowboys Waddle, Mostert, Chosen. 1/7 vs bills Elliot, Ginkel, Goode, Davis Douglas, Dodson

What kind of tests are completed after fields are resodded. Is there a spike injuries when fields are resodded. Where this a dolphins farm is the organization looking as closely at this as it would an outside vendor. I am sure at some point the NFLPA is involved but I am not sure how that works.
 
Hard to say... I know Williams had a player roll up on him from behind, so that one wasn't caused by sod. Hill was hurt on a horse collar tackle. Phillips was injured on that horrible surface in Jersey... I'm thinking that at least one more lineman was rolled up from behind.

There may have been issues, but I'm not seeing a trend like we see in New Jersey.
 
Someone on this board I believe is actually in the chain of sod to field for Hard Rock. Dont recall whom it was but maybe they can chime in.
 
