Was this a one off? Or something else

The dolphins BEAT Atlanta - they showed signs of REAL LIFE and out played the Ravens - dumb BAD mistakes destroyed their chances to make that game competitive - but watch the first 1/2 - they stuffed the run - they held the ball and sustained drives - they were successful w Waddle - and yesterday they EXPOSED the Jills… they BEAT them - it wasn’t like the last time the dolphins won against the Bills where Allen missed a wide open received at our 2 yard line w time running out… a give me win…yesterday we BUTCHERED the Bills…we made them question themselves…



I have been on record as against McD… but I am seeing something that makes me question my own lack of allegiance to him…



He has NOT lost his team… he has matured enough to make his team effective 2 times in 3 weeks..



The way we have played the last few weeks has shown signs of life…. And we are gonna win at least 3 more - but what if we do win more - what if we do beat the patriots?



Perfect scenario to run the table?