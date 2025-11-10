 Was this a one off? Or something else | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Was this a one off? Or something else

The dolphins BEAT Atlanta - they showed signs of REAL LIFE and out played the Ravens - dumb BAD mistakes destroyed their chances to make that game competitive - but watch the first 1/2 - they stuffed the run - they held the ball and sustained drives - they were successful w Waddle - and yesterday they EXPOSED the Jills… they BEAT them - it wasn’t like the last time the dolphins won against the Bills where Allen missed a wide open received at our 2 yard line w time running out… a give me win…yesterday we BUTCHERED the Bills…we made them question themselves…

I have been on record as against McD… but I am seeing something that makes me question my own lack of allegiance to him…

He has NOT lost his team… he has matured enough to make his team effective 2 times in 3 weeks..

The way we have played the last few weeks has shown signs of life…. And we are gonna win at least 3 more - but what if we do win more - what if we do beat the patriots?

Perfect scenario to run the table?
 
Buffalo's not as stout on both lines as they've been in years past. And look, they don't have that much talent overall, if you removed Allen from the equation and they'd be rather awful.

Cleveland, despite not having a QB, beat us at the LOS all day.

The guys played inspired football, especially on defense. There was a lot of cohesion.
 
The big difference was Buffalo's DL didn't dominate like they always do. They weren't getting anywhere near their normal amount of pressure with just rushing 4, then they had to commit more to stopping the run and leaving Waddle 1 on 1.

I thought Buffalo's OL in pass protection was immense, Allen had 10 seconds on some plays.
 
I'm expecting this to be a false dawn and they lay an egg in Madrid. But at least we will have this...

 
I think it had more to do with Allen than the OL. We just don't have much athleticism up front, especially without Chop. As an Ohio State fan, its hard not to wonder what Arvel Reese could bring to that group. He's a freaking missile.
 
Yeah some plays were funny with our slow ass DL trying to chase Allen but some of the plays he was just standing in the pocket forever. I get the DL were probably trying to maintain gap control to not let him escape but it was frustrating to watch at the time but it worked. It's the kind of thing the Patriots and the Jets have been doing to him for years, limiting the damage he does with his legs and forcing him to beat them from the pocket. Both of them play him much better than Miami has.
 
Stopping Cook was the key. He's their best player. Keeping Allen in the pocket, even though he had 12 seconds to throw every pass helps too because he's not a very good quarterback. Hell of an athlete though.
 
Also have to factor in injuries. The announcers were making excuses for Buffalo's injuries, but failed to mention Hill, Jackson and Daniels.

Miami has played all but a few snaps with backups at right tackle and right guard. Although Strange has been decent.

It also took the defense almost half a season to get going.

Not making excuses for McDaniel, but this was supposed to be a transition season. The last three weeks have been promising, other than the second half against the Ravens.

Lastly, the run game has real promise. Think how good it could be if the new GM really attacts the issues on the offensive line.
 
The Bills were very banged up on the defensive side of the ball yesterday. Offensively they beat themselves with bad turnovers. This game was a nice surprise, and if we continue to play like this, we can start to beat bad teams again. But I don't expect much more than that with this roster.
 
I know the Bills receivers suck but I wonder if Allen was scared to throw downfield yesterday because there is no way our secondary covered that well for that amount of time
 
I would love to see this team make a 180, but I need lots more proof. In McD's defense, he has not lost this team. I think the lockker-room message with the PopaShot and card tables being removed was "Guys are getting fired, better step your game up." If we were not limited by Tua's scrambling and his arm and this offense could get a couple more road-graders, we could start putting up points again. I really like McD committing to the run game. Big, big question though: Can he continue to draw up good game plans like yesterday? Can he treat his timeouts like gold nuggets moving forward? He HAS to continue to improve, but CAN he do it?
 
Allen’s average time to throw was 3.5 seconds, longest he’s had all season however our coverage was good/their receivers can’t get open. Bills fans pissed their gm didn’t up the 1st rounder to this year for waddle.
 
I feel the same on the run game. I wish Wright had some better looks so we can evaluate him. It seems when his # is called, there are 3 Defenders on him immediately.
 
If Champ had traded Waddle to a team we have not been able to beat and who has won our division for the last 5 years, I would have been irate. Don't trade star players to your own division. They hurt you by their play and their knowledge of your team.
 
