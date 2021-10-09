 Was this Board this Bad Last Year when The Fins were 1-3? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Was this Board this Bad Last Year when The Fins were 1-3?

BC Phins4Life

BC Phins4Life

Wow, I get tired of coming onto this site just to read how we need everything new. Fire this coach that GM, why oh why did we not get Herbert, why does our line not perform like this team and that. Why did we not get Linsley, Slater, Watson, Rodgers, OJ SIMPSON or Barney the Dinosaur.

Now we did start 1-3 last year, finished 10-6, which was a surprise

Yet for many there is no way that the PHINS can do this again. This is impossible, can't happen. I wonder if Steeler fans are as bad. WTF we beat the Bills then lose 3.

Even a post that hopes we lose to Brady.

It was sunny one day then rained three days in a row and I tell yah it all sucks and the clouds suck and the wind sucks, water sucks................

Tua will be back soon, the line held up last game, Parker was a beast, Gesicki is a beast, Waddle is a Freak, Phillips is excelling, Ogbah is a monster, Raekwon is coming back, X eliminates any threat, Sanders can boot a good FG, and I could go on and on with the positives that will be the reasons we turn this around and we have another progressive season, add in FA and the draft and build to that team we have missed for some years.

I predict there will be a 75-25% split of negative to positive responses to this post.

Love life, I will and I will continue to be grateful that I can watch this team for 17 weeks this year and maybe more.

:BC::BC::BC::BC::BC::BC::BC::BC::BC::BC::BC:

Off to the movies with that (look up and down)
 
M

MiaFins31

This isn’t hard to understand. Last year we had no expectations bc we thought we were still a year away. Also we were highly competitive in that 1-3 start. We were pretty much in every game in the 4th quarter. We weren’t getting shutout at home by Buffalo and getting hammered by an 0-3 Colts team at home. We weren’t going for tying FGs in OT.

You could see the progress and the effort the team had. You could see we were getting closer. This year is a complete different story. We also don’t own our own 1st round pick which makes people even more antsy and pissed off.

This year and last year is not even close in comparison.
 
djphinfan

djphinfan

Its a combination of many things... First and foremost expectations. What we're seeing now should've been expected, there's really no one here that would've disagreed to the fact that the OL was a very critical part of the Fins having any kind of success this year. This OL is both composed and coached by very green people and OL is the unit most affected by mistakes. You've got 5 players and 1 mistake from any of them fails a play 99% of the time.

What we have here is the perfect ****storm of a football team. Everything had to hit for the Fins to have a decent OL and it went the other way. Absolutely no one, coaches or players, really took a step forward and somehow sucked bad enough to get the starting QB some broken ribs. The backup is absolutely not playing up to par and you get a team that, TBH, was very lucky to actually be in games late.

I get the frustration from the fans, what I dont get is that its really surfacing right now... There was a high probability of this happening right after the FA and draft ended, Tua getting smashed 1.9 seconds after the snap really hit the nail but... Was it not plausible that fielding an OL with 1st and 2nd year players, coached by a 1st time OL coach would be a rocky road?

Whats happening here is folks making unreasonable expectations thinking everything that could be a homerun will be a homerun and are now pissed that life doesnt work that way. Casual fans doing casual things. The Fins ****ed up about 6 months ago, fans are just now catching up.

edit: Im saying they ****ed up but really, they ****ed up if they though they were contending this year, as this OL could very well grow into a good one over time. But even then then ****ed up because they got the starting QB smashed.
 
D

dreamblk

When you called a screen pass for safety you have a severe coaching problem, not a personnel problem as mentioned in the original post. Enough with the Tua and Oline bashing, we have the worst offensive coaches in the league. Coaching is the PROBLEM!!
 
circumstances

circumstances

The key's in the fudge
Brisket said he called that play.
 
D

dreamblk

Oh so if he did he is well worst than Tua. Don't believe he called the play they gave him the option
 
D

dreamblk

The Oline is constantly out of position on Blitzes and Stunts which means they are not prepared!!
 
artdnj

artdnj

Your right but having him in there going into the 5th game where he fails to see open receivers deeper than 5 yfds and everybody and their mother sees the eyes locked on one read is the problem…coaching putting and keeping him in there.
 
Feverdream

Feverdream

No.

It was nowhere nearly as bad last year.

WE KNEW THE FIRST FEW GAMES WERE TOUGH... and then we lost Tua.

1-4 isn't even a surprise.
 
circumstances

circumstances

The key's in the fudge
having him on the team at all was the problem!

but then again, hindsight is 20/20.

i thought he was a much better player than he is.

but the point of my post was if you are going to bash the playcalling by the OC, pick a play they called, y'know?
 
