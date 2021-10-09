Was this Board this Bad Last Year when The Fins were 1-3?

BC Phins4Life
Wow, I get tired of coming onto this site just to read how we need everything new. Fire this coach that GM, why oh why did we not get Herbert, why does our line not perform like this team and that. Why did we not get Linsley, Slater, Watson, Rodgers, OJ SIMPSON or Barney the Dinosaur.
Now we did start 1-3 last year, finished 10-6, which was a surprise
Yet for many there is no way that the PHINS can do this again. This is impossible, can't happen. I wonder if Steeler fans are as bad. WTF we beat the Bills then lose 3.
Even a post that hopes we lose to Brady.
It was sunny one day then rained three days in a row and I tell yah it all sucks and the clouds suck and the wind sucks, water sucks................
Tua will be back soon, the line held up last game, Parker was a beast, Gesicki is a beast, Waddle is a Freak, Phillips is excelling, Ogbah is a monster, Raekwon is coming back, X eliminates any threat, Sanders can boot a good FG, and I could go on and on with the positives that will be the reasons we turn this around and we have another progressive season, add in FA and the draft and build to that team we have missed for some years.
I predict there will be a 75-25% split of negative to positive responses to this post.
Love life, I will and I will continue to be grateful that I can watch this team for 17 weeks this year and maybe more.
Off to the movies with that (look up and down)
