Was this Board this Bad Last Year when The Fins were 1-3?

Its a combination of many things... First and foremost expectations. What we're seeing now should've been expected, there's really no one here that would've disagreed to the fact that the OL was a very critical part of the Fins having any kind of success this year. This OL is both composed and coached by very green people and OL is the unit most affected by mistakes. You've got 5 players and 1 mistake from any of them fails a play 99% of the time.



What we have here is the perfect ****storm of a football team. Everything had to hit for the Fins to have a decent OL and it went the other way. Absolutely no one, coaches or players, really took a step forward and somehow sucked bad enough to get the starting QB some broken ribs. The backup is absolutely not playing up to par and you get a team that, TBH, was very lucky to actually be in games late.



I get the frustration from the fans, what I dont get is that its really surfacing right now... There was a high probability of this happening right after the FA and draft ended, Tua getting smashed 1.9 seconds after the snap really hit the nail but... Was it not plausible that fielding an OL with 1st and 2nd year players, coached by a 1st time OL coach would be a rocky road?



Whats happening here is folks making unreasonable expectations thinking everything that could be a homerun will be a homerun and are now pissed that life doesnt work that way. Casual fans doing casual things. The Fins ****ed up about 6 months ago, fans are just now catching up.



edit: Im saying they ****ed up but really, they ****ed up if they though they were contending this year, as this OL could very well grow into a good one over time. But even then then ****ed up because they got the starting QB smashed.