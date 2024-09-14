Was this the worst loss in franchise history?

I imagine not, specially according to some of you old heads. Maybe Marino's superbowl loss or his last game to the Jags?



However for me, this game to the Bills seems to be the worst of my fanhood. I cant remember another game that was just so bad from the start, where things just kept getting worse and worse, interception after interception, then the pick six, turnovers on downs sprinkled throughout, then to ultimately have Tua injured so badly again, knocking him out of the game and jeopardizing his career, by our biggest rival, who has a history of injuring him seriously in the past. On the day of and now, it just felt disgusting and abusive to watch.



So what do you guys think? Recency bias? Or is this one of the worst losses ever? Which other losses stand out other than this one to you?