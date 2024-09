Was this the worst loss in franchise history?

Yes, recency bias. The Jacksonville game has got to be #1 worst, but at the end of every season in the late 90s under we would get clobbered in the playoffs. Each of those losses hurt more (IMO) than what just happened.Or think of Shula's last game, playoffs in Buffalo, we fall behind 24-0 almost immediately. Marino threw 64 passes in that game, all for naught, and afterwards Huizenga basically forced Shula to retire. Definitely worse than the game we just lost.Everyone remembers the heartbreaking loss to the Raiders in the '74 playoffs, but the year after that we lost in OT 10-7 to the Colts and missed the playoffs. The idea that the Dolphins would not be in the playoffs was just unimaginable. Man, that game hurt.In 1999, Marino's last year, we opened by avenging ourselves over the Broncos (who had eliminated us the year before) and our defense looked amazing. Third game of the year was Monday night home against Buffalo, our nemesis for the entire decade. They got a sack-fumble returned for a touchdown and beat us, and it was clear that Marino really didn't have it anymore and that we couldn't run the ball against a decent defense. https://www.pro-football-reference.com/boxscores/199910040mia.htm Pretty damn depressing.Now that 1999 game is very much second tier in the annals of Miami heartbreak. Probably few remember it. But in its time, it hurt like hell. This game is like that one. Hurts like hell now, but in the long run it will be forgotten.