Was this the worst loss in franchise history?

I imagine not, specially according to some of you old heads. Maybe Marino's superbowl loss or his last game to the Jags?

However for me, this game to the Bills seems to be the worst of my fanhood. I cant remember another game that was just so bad from the start, where things just kept getting worse and worse, interception after interception, then the pick six, turnovers on downs sprinkled throughout, then to ultimately have Tua injured so badly again, knocking him out of the game and jeopardizing his career, by our biggest rival, who has a history of injuring him seriously in the past. On the day of and now, it just felt disgusting and abusive to watch.

So what do you guys think? Recency bias? Or is this one of the worst losses ever? Which other losses stand out other than this one to you?
 
Yes, recency bias. The Jacksonville game has got to be #1 worst, but at the end of every season in the late 90s under we would get clobbered in the playoffs. Each of those losses hurt more (IMO) than what just happened.

Or think of Shula's last game, playoffs in Buffalo, we fall behind 24-0 almost immediately. Marino threw 64 passes in that game, all for naught, and afterwards Huizenga basically forced Shula to retire. Definitely worse than the game we just lost.

Everyone remembers the heartbreaking loss to the Raiders in the '74 playoffs, but the year after that we lost in OT 10-7 to the Colts and missed the playoffs. The idea that the Dolphins would not be in the playoffs was just unimaginable. Man, that game hurt.

In 1999, Marino's last year, we opened by avenging ourselves over the Broncos (who had eliminated us the year before) and our defense looked amazing. Third game of the year was Monday night home against Buffalo, our nemesis for the entire decade. They got a sack-fumble returned for a touchdown and beat us, and it was clear that Marino really didn't have it anymore and that we couldn't run the ball against a decent defense. https://www.pro-football-reference.com/boxscores/199910040mia.htm Pretty damn depressing.

Now that 1999 game is very much second tier in the annals of Miami heartbreak. Probably few remember it. But in its time, it hurt like hell. This game is like that one. Hurts like hell now, but in the long run it will be forgotten.
 
The Jim Kelly Bills ate our lunch like the Josh Allen-led Bills. The years of Kelly, Brady, and now Josh can leave someone with fandom trauma
 
Not even honorable mention.

Having said that, it is quite freaking disappointing.

I really don't know where we go from here.

I don't see what I would call a good scenario.

While I do expect Tua to return, can we really count on him being "the future"?

It is probably time to draft someone else.
 
I think he will return also. I doubt that he will retire over this.

I don't know if we can expect him to be the future either. Maybe he just commits to never taking off and running with the ball again. His small stature and limited mobility and athleticism seems to leave him susceptible to these kind of contact injuries.

One thing is for sure is that Grier has to go and the new GM has to improve this OL.
 
It's up there near the 62-7 trouncing in the playoffs by the jags, but that one stands out as the most embarrassing/disheartening. Wasn't it also Marino's last game as a fin?
 
Fully agree with all of this. As for being the worst loss, I’d go as far as to say it doesn’t even crack the top 20. And like most of us of a certain age or older, I can rattle them off pretty easily.
 
Super Bowl XVII for this old guy, we were inches away from pulling away for our third title if Kim Bokamper high points a batted ball near the end zone. My second worst was the Sea of Hands game against the Raiders, ended the dynasty years.
 
