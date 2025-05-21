 Washington Commanders vs Miami Dolphins NFL International Game Madrid | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Whitedolphin54

Whitedolphin54

From the land of legends
Club Member
Joined
Mar 2, 2005
Messages
6,320
Reaction score
376
Location
Somerset, England
What sort of price should I be paying for tickets for this game?

I have seen anything from not on sale until July 8th, up to and above £600 - Surely I should be able to get tickets cheaper than this?

Also, where is the best and most reliable place to buy from

Sorry if this has already been posted somewhere before!
 
