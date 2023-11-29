Washington Fan at work

Finsational
Guy is comparing Howell to Tua and how he has more passing yards so he has to be a better QB. Quick cursory glance and Tua has a lot less attempts...
Completions Attempts Percentage Yardage TD INT QBR Games Played
Howell 323 486 66.5 3339 18 13 49.7 12
Tua 263 377 69.8 3177 22 10 60.0 11
Even taking into account that Howell has played an extra game how does one come to the conclusion Howell is better? I know you can't argue with someone like this but it's hard to believe some people are so blind.
