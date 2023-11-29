 Washington Fan at work | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Washington Fan at work

Guy is comparing Howell to Tua and how he has more passing yards so he has to be a better QB. Quick cursory glance and Tua has a lot less attempts...


Completions Attempts Percentage Yardage TD INT QBR Games Played

Howell 323 486 66.5 3339 18 13 49.7 12

Tua 263 377 69.8 3177 22 10 60.0 11


Even taking into account that Howell has played an extra game how does one come to the conclusion Howell is better? I know you can't argue with someone like this but it's hard to believe some people are so blind.
 
Stats will never solidly differentiate between QBs. Too much context goes along with more accurately ranking them. Things such as "garbage time" yards, etc.
 
Remember, there were "professionals" in NE who kept saying Jones was better than Tua.

Sometimes you just need them to remain stupid.
 
Let him go brother and enjoy Monday! :ffic:
 
Cmon fellas. We used to do the same exact thing as this fan is doing. We had Tannehill better than Andrew Luck 🍀 at times using “selective statistics”. 99% of fans masturbate to their biases and the other 1% lie about it.
 
Sounds like a casual fan. You can't argue with a casual, just nod and shake your head. They don't know what they're talking about, but they're trying so I don't like discouraging them.
 
Howell will test our db's, I expect a couple of big plays just hope our D makes them few and far between. We need to and should be able to make him very uncomfortable in the pocket.
 
artdnj said:
Howell will test our db's, I expect a couple of big plays just hope our D makes them few and far between. We need to and should be able to make him very uncomfortable in the pocket.
Click to expand...
I hope he tests Ramsey and Howard every play. We could possibly set a record for INTs in a single game.
 
