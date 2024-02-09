WATCH: Dolphins OLB Jaelan Phillips takes ‘first steps’ since season-ending injury

NY8123
The Fixer
Administrator
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Jan 29, 2008
- Messages
- 35,748
- Reaction score
- 58,170
- Location
- out in the Ding Weeds
It is basically a bubble of air that supports the lower body while putting less stress on the individual. It is a great device for individuals recovering from injuries like Phillips had.What is that bubble treadmill?
Injuries happen. Blaming McDaniel for the fact Phillips and Chubb were in the game when they were injuried makes no sense.Like I said when it happened the season ended when he got hurt. Never should have been in the game at that point just like Chubb, thanks McDoofus. Someone tried to tell me it was ok because we had Ogbah lmao. McDoofus better learn from this and take key players out when the game is over, or he’s just the next failed coach post Shula.
Ramsey has nothing to do with this, I never blamed his injury on anyone, s*** happens. But with Phillps and Chubb the game was over, like we were literally down 30 points with 3:30 to go vs the Ravens when Chubb got hurt. Fireable offense, unbelievably stupid. Dumba** even said, "I wish I had a time machine on that one"Injuries happen. Blaming McDaniel for the fact Phillips and Chubb were in the game when they were injuried makes no sense.
Ramsey was injuried just running around in training camp without any contract. I guess according to you, McDaniel shouldn’t have allowed Ramsey to practice because he was injured.
It’s an antigravity treadmillWhat is that bubble treadmill?it’s
apples to orangesMan, two months post op that gingerly walking.
Just think how quick Aaron rodgers recovery went