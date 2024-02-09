 WATCH: Dolphins OLB Jaelan Phillips takes ‘first steps’ since season-ending injury | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

WATCH: Dolphins OLB Jaelan Phillips takes ‘first steps’ since season-ending injury

Like I said when it happened the season ended when he got hurt. Never should have been in the game at that point just like Chubb, thanks McDoofus. Someone tried to tell me it was ok because we had Ogbah lmao. McDoofus better learn from this and take key players out when the game is over, or he’s just the next failed coach post Shula.
 
Like I said when it happened the season ended when he got hurt. Never should have been in the game at that point just like Chubb, thanks McDoofus. Someone tried to tell me it was ok because we had Ogbah lmao. McDoofus better learn from this and take key players out when the game is over, or he’s just the next failed coach post Shula.
Injuries happen. Blaming McDaniel for the fact Phillips and Chubb were in the game when they were injuried makes no sense.

Ramsey was injuried just running around in training camp without any contract. I guess according to you, McDaniel shouldn’t have allowed Ramsey to practice because he was injured.
 
Injuries happen. Blaming McDaniel for the fact Phillips and Chubb were in the game when they were injuried makes no sense.

Ramsey was injuried just running around in training camp without any contract. I guess according to you, McDaniel shouldn’t have allowed Ramsey to practice because he was injured.
Ramsey has nothing to do with this, I never blamed his injury on anyone, s*** happens. But with Phillps and Chubb the game was over, like we were literally down 30 points with 3:30 to go vs the Ravens when Chubb got hurt. Fireable offense, unbelievably stupid. Dumba** even said, "I wish I had a time machine on that one" :lol:
 
Freakin slacker, A-a-a-a-a-r-on was already climbing the Empire State Building at this point in his achilles rehab. :chuckle: Seiously though, great to see him moving around, you just absolutely know he will bust his ass in rehab and come back strong. And fluck that flucking Meth Life "field" once again.
 
