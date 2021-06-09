TrinidadDolfan
Watch: First look at WR Will Fuller at Miami Dolphins OTAs
The Miami Dolphins have been enjoying the start of the preseason process over the course of the past few weeks in South Florida thanks to voluntary workouts and organized team activities. And while…
dolphinswire.usatoday.com
Man’s got unreal speed and separation. I suggest double teaming him and leaving Waddle 1 on 1 with your #2 corner. Good luck with that btw