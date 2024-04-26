 Watch for a Dolphins trade up in Round 2 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Watch for a Dolphins trade up in Round 2

Grier admitted last night that the team tried to move back up into the late first so might we see them target someone early in R2?

He said there were several players they really liked and obviously we do not know if any of them are still available.

There are several really good CB's who would really piss off the forum so there is that. :chuckle:


Plus who could be unhappy with having a "Chop" and a "Kool Aid" on the team?
 
There is a purpose of Grier messaging that he tried to move up.

Perhaps so folks interested in moving down to 55 reach out? On top, Fins have no middle picks so team would have to be good with compensation in next draft.
 
