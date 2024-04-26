Watch for a Dolphins trade up in Round 2

jimthefin
Club Member
- Joined
- Mar 3, 2004
- Messages
- 6,038
- Reaction score
- 11,421
Grier admitted last night that the team tried to move back up into the late first so might we see them target someone early in R2?
He said there were several players they really liked and obviously we do not know if any of them are still available.
There are several really good CB's who would really piss off the forum so there is that.
Plus who could be unhappy with having a "Chop" and a "Kool Aid" on the team?
He said there were several players they really liked and obviously we do not know if any of them are still available.
There are several really good CB's who would really piss off the forum so there is that.
Plus who could be unhappy with having a "Chop" and a "Kool Aid" on the team?