Watching CFP...looking for HC and QB

BahamaFinFan78
What do you guys think about the ones frim Oklahoma?
What do you guys think about the ones frim Oklahoma?
It was a hand injury. And he was out 4 weeks.
Oaklahoma qb has potential but had hand surgery. Do we want another qb with injury history? We need an experienced no nonsense coach . Nfl experience
He hasn't played as well since injury, maybe he needs more time
Depends on how much experience .Would you prefer
1. Head coachingexperience in college, but no NFL experience or
2. No head coaching experience at all but has coordinator experience in the NFL?