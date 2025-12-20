 Watching CFP...looking for HC and QB | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Watching CFP...looking for HC and QB

CaptDolphins said:
No more qbs from Alabama.
Oaklahoma qb has potential but had hand surgery. Do we want another qb with injury history? We need an experienced no nonsense coach . Nfl experience
It was a hand injury. And he was out 4 weeks.
 
Would you prefer
1. Head coachingexperience in college, but no NFL experience or
2. No head coaching experience at all but has coordinator experience in the NFL?
 
