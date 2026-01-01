Watching College Football to Scout

BahamaFinFan78
Who else is watching these playoff games looking for promising draft picks?
I am, have been all year TBH, and once again whenever I watch Dante Moore he doesnt impress me. I have watched maybe 4 Oregon games and ive seen some flashes but also see him look like JAG way too often.Who else is watching these playoff games looking for promising draft picks?
Well that might be because Texas Tech has very good D-linemen.I would Steer away from any ol from oregon
They make dolphins ol look all world