 Watching College Football to Scout | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Watching College Football to Scout

The Texas Tech D is playing great but their O can’t move the ball at all. Pretty tough ask to have them bottle up this Oregon O all day. These boys are gonna get gassed.
 
BahamaFinFan78 said:
Who else is watching these playoff games looking for promising draft picks?
Click to expand...
I am, have been all year TBH, and once again whenever I watch Dante Moore he doesnt impress me. I have watched maybe 4 Oregon games and ive seen some flashes but also see him look like JAG way too often.
 
Lee Hunter is dominating the line of scrimmage, older prospect but a great run defender.
 
Here are the players in this game ranked in the top 50 prospects right now.

1000017574.jpg

1000017575.jpg


1000017576.jpg

1000017578.jpg

1000017580.jpg
 
Oregon is STACKED with potential day 1-2 talent. Dante Moore, Kenyon Sadiq, A'Mauri Washington, Matayo Uiagalelei, Emmanuel Pregnon, Isaiah World, Dillon Thieneman, Evan Stewart, Teitum Tuioti, Bryce Boettcher.

Tech’s got David Bailey, Romello Height, Lee Hunter, Jacob Rodriguez……feel like I’m leaving someone out.

And that’s just the first game. We’ve got 3 SEC teams on deck later, and the very likely first overall pick. Loaded with talent in all 3 games today.
 
I would Steer away from any ol from oregon

They make dolphins ol look all world
 
I like David Bailey for the Dolphins first round pick. My only concern is can he set the edge since he is about the same size as Chop.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom