 Watching Other Games | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Watching Other Games

If I can't see the Dolphins play, I think I could enjoy the NE-Jags game. One of them has to lose and that would make me happy.

OMG, please tell me I'm not changing into a "Lemming". - LOL
 
Trevor Lawrence has donkey brains. His audibles and decision making are atrocious.
 
BahamaFinFan78 said:
I'm watching Maye and wondering if NE is actually in a better position than we are. IF they have their QB, they have a ton of cap space and a good draft position. We are getting old, expensive and injury prone
Click to expand...
Only team in worse place than us is Cleveland... and maybe the Jets. They will be a train wreck when Rodgers retires.
 
MrChadRico said:
When NE limits their QB to easy play action and runs the ball effectively, it makes any QB look decent.

If the Jags could pressure him, he would look totally different. Trust me.
Click to expand...
They're not even running the ball effectively.
 
Still too early to tell what Maye is going to be but the kid is tough, durable and can make something out of nothing when the play breaks down. I'm afraid by this time next year the Pats will have the second best QB in the division and we will have a slow, albeit accurate, injury prone QB on an aging roster....
 
BEANTOWNFINFAN said:
Still too early to tell what Maye is going to be but the kid is tough, durable and can make something out of nothing when the play breaks down. I'm afraid by this time next year the Pats will have the second best QB in the division and we will have a slow, albeit accurate, injury prone QB on an aging roster....
Click to expand...
I'm only going off of what we knew pre-drafr but Maye had a poor throwing motion and bad footwork.

I thought he would bust and was hoping he would go to NE. What they are asking Maye to do right now is not complex, it's alot of screens and 1st read slants and curls.

Maybe I'll be wrong and Maye will be good but I sure ****ing hope not.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom