Watching Other Games

BahamaFinFan78
Anyone else watching NE and the Jags?
When NE limits their QB to easy play action and runs the ball effectively, it makes any QB look decent.I hate to say it but Drake Maye looks good.
Only team in worse place than us is Cleveland... and maybe the Jets. They will be a train wreck when Rodgers retires.I'm watching Maye and wondering if NE is actually in a better position than we are. IF they have their QB, they have a ton of cap space and a good draft position. We are getting old, expensive and injury prone
They're not even running the ball effectively.When NE limits their QB to easy play action and runs the ball effectively, it makes any QB look decent.
If the Jags could pressure him, he would look totally different. Trust me.
NE had a few nice runs on the 1st drive.They're not even running the ball effectively.
Is there a worse GM than Grier?Does NE have a better GM/coach combo than us?
I'm only going off of what we knew pre-drafr but Maye had a poor throwing motion and bad footwork.Still too early to tell what Maye is going to be but the kid is tough, durable and can make something out of nothing when the play breaks down. I'm afraid by this time next year the Pats will have the second best QB in the division and we will have a slow, albeit accurate, injury prone QB on an aging roster....
He looks like a seasoned vet, just like last week. Hopefully this post puts the "Kavorka" on him.I hate to say it but Drake Maye looks good.