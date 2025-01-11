 *-*-*-* Watching the SUPERBOWL *-*-*-* | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

*-*-*-* Watching the SUPERBOWL *-*-*-*

Today is Chargers vs Texans... i expect the Texans get proved to be total frauds and they end up losing by double digets.


And Baltimore will destroy Pittsburgh.... i think we will see Pitt fans entering the "Russ isn't it" club after today... if they arnt already there.

Kinda the worst two playoff games if you ask me. But still excited for the Playoffs!
 
Steelers could implode if things go bad, as they probably should. Lamar should be on point, he's on a mission.

You'd expect the Steelers are going to be making whole sale changes after the game.

The leash might be short for Wilson today. He can't afford to only put up 3 points in the first half or he'll be a free agent before the game is even over.
 
I have a fried that is a steelers fan and it seems many people are out on their HC. They point to the fact they haven’t won anything in some time. I doubt he gets fired but that's what a lot of the fans seem to want.
 
Yet they make the playoffs almost every season with a roster that's pretty mid.

They better be careful what they wish for. Id love Tomlin in Miami.
 
I’m looking forward to how the Chargers line holds up against the Texans. When I watched the Chargers against the Pats I saw them block 5 on 5 for 5 seconds at a time giving their QB all sorts of time.

The Texans aren’t good, I expect the Chargers to win this one and @Rex Mundi to start another thread slobbering all over Herbert’s knob.

Can’t see any path for the Steelers to beat the Ravens. The Ravens just do everything better than them.
 
Lamar would have to play his worst game of the season.... which has happened alot in the playoff, but I just dont see it happening against the Steelers.

The only way I see the Texans staying in this game is if their Defense picks off Herby a bunch of times.... and they have had a ton of INTs this season. Still think Texans lose, Stroud drank way too much of his own kool-aid and looks lost out there most of the time
 
I made a sausage and pepperoni stromboli for the 1st time. I'm just relaxing taking in all the action. Had 2 snow storms this week. Not in the mood for anything kind of day, for me. Shoveling snow at 62 yrs old ain't easy or fun any longer.
 
Onions or no onions? That'll make my decision of whether or not to come over a lot easier.

We only got an inch on Monday and about an inch yesterday.
 
That would be a severely short term of unemployment.
 
About 9 inches on Monday and an additional 3 over night last night. My back is phuckking killing me. Oh and no onions. It was a recipe I saw on the Gram. Pretty good too.
 
Wow, I heard the snow was primarily to the south on that one.

I am still waiting for the big snowfall.

Good call on the onions, they ruin strombolis. I had a calzone last year with onions in it and I wanted to gag, thats even worse than in a stromboli.
 
He's an interesting case, Tomlin. When he had an elite QB, they were contenders every year...like many (not all) HCs with an elite QB. He's obviously a defense guy, and that unit always plays at-least very well, some years elite. I'd put him far above McD, but I wouldn't want him if we didn't have a truly elite QB...it would just be more false hope, in a franchise that has lived on that since the mid-70s.

The rare guys like Andy Reid who go far w/o an elite QB are what you need, 'cuz when they DO get an elite QB, you get a decade of dominance. Aside from Andy, there are a few in the league right now, comfy in their jobs, roughly about 1/8th of the league, IMO.

We need an HC/GM combo like that, then hit the elite-QB lottery, eventually...
 
I'm also expecting Chargers and Ravens to win. And as others have said, that Ravens game could become a blowout.
 
I don't get much snow here in Cape May County. But every once in a while I get hit.
 
