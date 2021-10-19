 Watching This Titans Offensive Line vs. Buffalo... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Watching This Titans Offensive Line vs. Buffalo...

….Titans offensive line looks like a bunch of mean, nasty grown men…in comparison to our offensive line…which looks like a bunch of college freshman.

These guys are moving people all over the place.
Tannehill has all day to throw.
I haven't heard Gregory Rousseaux's name once.
They look like professionals, while our guys look like untouched misfits right now.

Great game by the way, watching Tannehills body language and sense of urgency, you can tell he wants to win….his problem is….so does Josh Allen.

Anyway - I am convinced we have too much youth on our line to be successful this year…its going to be a long year.
 
Agree and not tough guys
 
