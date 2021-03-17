Watson being sued for sexual assault.

mnphinfan
Lifelong Fin Fan
Club Member
- Joined
- Feb 19, 2008
- Messages
- 3,851
- Reaction score
- 481
- Location
- Mahtomedi MN
Deshaun Watson Reportedly Threatened Masseuse After Exposing Genitals, Apologized Via Text Message
Read “Deshaun Watson Reportedly Threatened Masseuse After Exposing Genitals, Apologized Via Text Message ” and other NFL articles from Total Pro Sports.
www.totalprosports.com
If this is true I don’t see anyway the Fins trade for him.
Since this was pretty big news I didn’t post in the Watson thread. Mods feel free to move.