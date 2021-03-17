 Watson being sued for sexual assault. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Watson being sued for sexual assault.

mnphinfan

mnphinfan

Lifelong Fin Fan
Club Member
Joined
Feb 19, 2008
Messages
3,851
Reaction score
481
Location
Mahtomedi MN
Durango2020

Durango2020

Scout Team
Joined
Dec 15, 2020
Messages
131
Reaction score
175
Location
USA
mnphinfan said:
www.totalprosports.com

Deshaun Watson Reportedly Threatened Masseuse After Exposing Genitals, Apologized Via Text Message

Read “Deshaun Watson Reportedly Threatened Masseuse After Exposing Genitals, Apologized Via Text Message ” and other NFL articles from Total Pro Sports.
www.totalprosports.com www.totalprosports.com

If this is true I don’t see anyway the Fins trade for him.

Since this was pretty big news I didn’t post in the Watson thread. Mods feel free to move.
Click to expand...
Already being discussed in the Watson mega thread, not necessary here.
 
C

crashfan

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Nov 15, 2002
Messages
716
Reaction score
248
Perhaps he is ok staying in Houston now.
I wonder if this had anything to do with signing Tyrod Taylor?
 
MrChadRico

MrChadRico

Second String
Joined
Aug 18, 2018
Messages
1,005
Reaction score
1,525
Age
36
Location
Kansas
I've done a 180 on wanting Watson.

Gotta prey Tua succeeds..... and doesn't get busted for steroids lol
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom