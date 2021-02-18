Watson in South Florida

Deshaun Watson photographed with Dolphins players amid trade rumors The Deshaun Watson trade rumors certainly will gain steam this week after the disgruntled Houston Texans quarterback spent a few days in South Florida.

I want to post this under Watson trade rumors thread, but I couldn't find it. So I start a new thread.This is two days old. All national talking heads are still talking about it.Watson was in S Fla, having a good time with his pals Wilkins and Davis. Nothing significant on the surface. Then as it turned out, the picture was posted by his marketing agency. When marketing agency posts anything on social media, it is either directed by their clients, or after consulted with the client. It is not something done in the heat of the moment, post a picture on his facebook.It is directly telling dolphins brass what his intention without directly telling them. And if that is the case, given he has no trade claus, Houston will not have the leverage to ask for the moon when it comes to compensation.