Watson in South Florida

Dan13Forever

Dan13Forever

www.yardbarker.com

Deshaun Watson photographed with Dolphins players amid trade rumors

The Deshaun Watson trade rumors certainly will gain steam this week after the disgruntled Houston Texans quarterback spent a few days in South Florida.
I want to post this under Watson trade rumors thread, but I couldn't find it. So I start a new thread.

This is two days old. All national talking heads are still talking about it.

Watson was in S Fla, having a good time with his pals Wilkins and Davis. Nothing significant on the surface. Then as it turned out, the picture was posted by his marketing agency. When marketing agency posts anything on social media, it is either directed by their clients, or after consulted with the client. It is not something done in the heat of the moment, post a picture on his facebook.

It is directly telling dolphins brass what his intention without directly telling them. And if that is the case, given he has no trade claus, Houston will not have the leverage to ask for the moon when it comes to compensation.
 
Gsmack_42

Gsmack_42

I stopped believing in Santa, Easter bunny, and the tooth fairy when I was seven or eight.
 
D

DZimmer000

Jakeem Grant must be bleaching his skin......I thought he was darker than that.
 
Dan13Forever

Dan13Forever

fishfanmiami said:
The reason was that thread got out off hand

If you have real new info fine but if you are just stirring the pot this thread will be moved as well
Respectfully disagree. When the whole nation is talking it, we are in the center of the storm, and we are not allow to talk about it.....it doesn't make sense.
 
spiketex

spiketex

MrChadRico said:
Yea, were getting Watson. Its gonna happen!
It's not going to happen. The prudent thing for Miami is to get some weapons around Tua and develop him rather than give away something like 3 1st round picks plus Tua for Watson.
Deshaun is probably in Miami because it's freezing in Texas and he hasn't got power.
 
Dan13Forever

Dan13Forever

spiketex said:
It's not going to happen. The prudent thing for Miami is to get some weapons around Tua and develop him rather than give away something like 3 1st round picks plus Tua for Watson.
Deshaun is probably in Miami because it's freezing in Texas and he hasn't got power.
He will not play for Houston, thats for sure. Anyone think Watson will back to Houston is detached from reality.
Where he will end up is everyone's guess.
I will give three first and Tua in a NY second.
 
