Watson not going back to HOU



He will force a trade. So we can put it ro rest about him back to Hou.



Jet could be in play. But if DW wants out of a dysfunctional organization, he would definitely not wants to go to NY.



That leave us, a team with young qb and #1s.



As much as I love Tua, when we drafted him, the highest ceiling we can hope for is a DW 2.0. Now that the original version is within reach, I say we make a play for it, and let Tua develop some place else.



And given DW wants out and has a say where he wants to go, I believe we can keep our 18 and one of the second, to get him weapons.