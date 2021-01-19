 Watson not going back to HOU | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Watson not going back to HOU

He will force a trade. So we can put it ro rest about him back to Hou.

Jet could be in play. But if DW wants out of a dysfunctional organization, he would definitely not wants to go to NY.

That leave us, a team with young qb and #1s.

As much as I love Tua, when we drafted him, the highest ceiling we can hope for is a DW 2.0. Now that the original version is within reach, I say we make a play for it, and let Tua develop some place else.

And given DW wants out and has a say where he wants to go, I believe we can keep our 18 and one of the second, to get him weapons.
 
Until we hear it from him it’s just speculation. I do think it’s going that way.
 
Does anyone that posts this fantasy actually understand how the salary cap works? You do realize we would have to take on a 154M contract? Please stop. Not happening in Miami.
 
Watson won 4 games this year I don't care if he goes to the Jet's. The panic I see from Dolphin fans on that is overblown. Let them give up all their picks for him.

Josh Allen is more concerning if he continues his play the next few years.

Also how many threads do we need on this subject?
 
The Jets can offer the Texans 10 First rounders, but if Watson doesn't want to go there, he's not going there because of his no trade clause. It's not like every team has an equal chance to acquire him.
 
I really wonder how serious the chance of him coming to Miami really is.

My gut tells me he will go to the NFC... the wildcard in this is Tua. If the new Houston GM, who has ties to Alabama, wants Tua. We may be a very legit trade partner.
 
I can see the Jets angle. BTW, They'd be foolish not to push hard to get him.

The question is what exactly does D.Watson want out of an organization and does the Jets meet those needs?

Apparently, It's suggested, he likes Miami's structure because of the coach and GM we have in place and the culture they've started to establish.

Right now, No one know what the culture will be with the Jets...so that's a big unknown.

Another place I'd suggest is Washington. They seem to be a QB away from being really dangerous.
 
If he's going to end up in the AFC East it better be with the Fins. If he ends up with NE forget it our lives will be tortured forever. Plus who wants to make the Jets legitimate?
 
No way he goes to the Jets.

They have less talent than Houston.
They are equally disfuntuanal as Houston.
They would have no draft picks to fix their team.

Watson knows these things. Again, no way he goes to NY. The media wishes and its them spinning this angle. Watson said he wants to play for Miami. He hasn't said anything about the Jets.
 
LOL, They have TWO this upcoming draft (2nd and 23rd). Exactly as many as we do! Then again look at the source of the video.
 
Watson, and Miami's emerging defense, puts the Dolphins in the running for a championship IMO.

If Grier can make the trade without giving up pick #3 that would be ideal. Then Miami could trade down and recoup some of the cost to obtain Watson.

That's probably unlikely, but thought I'd throw it out there.
 
No, they have two this year and two next year.

The extra picks are from Seattle, so later 1st round. 23rd overall this year, I believe.
 
