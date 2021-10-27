 Watson Thread | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Watson Thread

What will you do if a Miami gives up next three years of Draft picks, Slashes roster for the cap hit

  • Remain a loyal Fan?

    Votes: 76 56.7%

  • Find a new team?

    Votes: 26 19.4%

  • Seek counseling for the drama this team has put you thru?

    Votes: 18 13.4%

  • Or man up and look in the mirror and realize your part of the problem remaining a fan?

    Votes: 14 10.4%
  • Total voters
    134
D

dreamblk

Club Member
Joined
Oct 11, 2004
Messages
147
Reaction score
224
In a good world, people are patient when the player who returns from an injury plays his heart out. This same player puts his team in his first two games back in a position to win, but they lose anyway and he is emotional after losing even though the organization is not supporting him. In a good world, the people who are not developing this player to be the best he can be are not coaches but fools and eventually get fired by a wise owner who truly cares about his team's players and fans.
In a good world, the NFL team is sovereign and does not allow another NFL team to pressure them or fool into accepting and trading for a bad deal they currently have on their hands.
In a good world that player who plays for the team he is on no matter what goes on to be a great person in Football and life.

The question the Miami Dolphins Organization and its fans need to ask is who is that player?
 
HollowBeast

HollowBeast

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 17, 2018
Messages
226
Reaction score
360
Location
Black Hills
Will A trade for a player with legal issues destroy the fan base?
the player could be in jail, Miami could end up in salary cap prison
the roster would further be depleted of talent.
 
BennySwella

BennySwella

We need better LB's
Club Member
Joined
Dec 1, 2005
Messages
4,940
Reaction score
5,115
Location
Miami
Everyone wants to be a GM now. Where were you guys when we gave the keys to Chris Grier to handle a rebuild that he helped create in the first place. GTFOH.
 
jreg1

jreg1

Starter
Joined
Mar 21, 2005
Messages
905
Reaction score
93
In a good world I can get in my car and turn the radio on and learn that we have acquired Deshaun Watson! Oh yeah and my last name would be Gates and my dad Bill is in his office finalizing my inheritance!
 
Last edited:
EasyRider

EasyRider

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 13, 2019
Messages
4,536
Reaction score
8,078
Location
Lancaster Pennsylvania
jreg1 said:
In a good world I can get in my car and turn the radio on and learn that we have acquired Deshaun Watson! Oh yeah and my last name would be Gates and my dad Bill is in his office finalizing my inheritance!
Click to expand...
Nice, you support sexual predators. You’re a terrific human being.
 
D

DolfanISS

Perennial All-Pro
Club Member
Joined
Aug 5, 2002
Messages
18,026
Reaction score
7,008
Age
46
Location
Bellingham, MA
I’ll remain a loyal fan. Luckily I work from home so I don’t have to listen I many people who know I’m a Dolphins fans laugh at me constantly.
 
1

1972forever

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 14, 2019
Messages
7,430
Reaction score
12,993
Age
68
Location
Miami
BennySwella said:
Everyone wants to be a GM now. Where were you guys when we gave the keys to Chris Grier to handle a rebuild that he helped create in the first place. GTFOH.
Click to expand...
No fan gave Grier anything. Ross is the owner and only he made the decision to retain Grier and have him conduct the rebuild and hire Flores. There were a lot of fans who weren’t happy with Ross keeping Grier after the 2018 season.
Obviously based on your statement you actually think the fans had something to do with selecting Grier to be the GM. That’s an absolutely ridiculous assumption.
 
Coach_Rob

Coach_Rob

Club Member
Joined
Mar 21, 2007
Messages
8,705
Reaction score
1,884
Jshady said:
Die hard fan until I die. I will proudly represent my team. We went through the Ted Ginn Jr. and his family days and we'll get through this circus show too.
Click to expand...
this is way more embarrassing than ginn and his family or the 1-16 year. i honestly have never been embarrassed to be a fan until now. its like we are the old browns or lions
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom