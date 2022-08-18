 Watson Updated Suspension - 11 games | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Watson Updated Suspension - 11 games

Calvin Ridley gets a full season for placing a $1500 bet while on a leave of absence from the league. Deshaun Watson gets 11 games for what the NFL's disciplinary process found were multiple sexual assaults and a pattern of predatory behaviour towards women.

Makes no f*cking sense.
 
Egregious and predatory behavior
A threat to the community

11 games?

Truly sad.

It's a shame Calvin Ridley can't sue.... or can he...

Kamara conveniently gets his justice delayed

No punishment from the league there yet. That ones not even a he said she said.

But bet on your team to win?
 
Calvin Ridley gets a full season for placing a $1500 bet while on a leave of absence from the league. Deshaun Watson gets 11 games for what the NFL's disciplinary process were multiple sexual assaults and a pattern of predatory behaviour towards women.

Makes no f*cking sense.
It's because that's how the NFLPA set it up. They categorize offenses such as gambling as a very high offense and something like multiple sexual assaults as "minor" Also keep in mind that judge deemed all of these cases against Watson as "one" first time offense.
 
Far more appropriate. The entire Browns front office should be purged for that asinine trade to get him.
 
It's because that's how the NFLPA set it up. They categorize offenses such as gambling as a very high offense and something like multiple sexual assaults as "minor" Also keep in mind that judge deemed all of these cases against Watson as "one" first time offense.
It's a slap in the face to women and victims of sexual misconduct and I hope there are pickets from feminist groups outside the Browns stadium all year and that DW rots in Cleveland and they never make the playoffs again. That would be fitting karma.
 
This is still an utter joke and saves no face for the NFL.

Roger and the league will still be scorched by the general public (most media personnel won't though as they want to keep their privileges)
 
