Watson Updated Suspension - 11 games

Brisket coming back to start in Miami! Thank god it's not for the Dolphins though lolMeans he's out vs the Fins...
That was my 1st thought as well about Brisket - watch him tear them up!Brisket coming back to start in Miami! Thank god it's not for the Dolphins though lol
The NFL tore a page from WWE match makingFirst game back vs Texans. That isn't a coincidence...
Yes, isn’t it. 11 games? NFL is as subtle as a fart in a spacesuit. Only 5 million fine. He got away cheap.First game back vs Texans. That isn't a coincidence...
They could have taken that pick away.There just making sure the Texans don’t get the first pick of the draft.
It's because that's how the NFLPA set it up. They categorize offenses such as gambling as a very high offense and something like multiple sexual assaults as "minor" Also keep in mind that judge deemed all of these cases against Watson as "one" first time offense.Calvin Ridley gets a full season for placing a $1500 bet while on a leave of absence from the league. Deshaun Watson gets 11 games for what the NFL's disciplinary process were multiple sexual assaults and a pattern of predatory behaviour towards women.
Makes no f*cking sense.
It's a slap in the face to women and victims of sexual misconduct and I hope there are pickets from feminist groups outside the Browns stadium all year and that DW rots in Cleveland and they never make the playoffs again. That would be fitting karma.It's because that's how the NFLPA set it up. They categorize offenses such as gambling as a very high offense and something like multiple sexual assaults as "minor" Also keep in mind that judge deemed all of these cases against Watson as "one" first time offense.