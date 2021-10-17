 Way too early look to fixing this team! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Way too early look to fixing this team!

Swollcolb

Swollcolb

Club Member
Joined
Nov 2, 2016
Messages
1,063
Reaction score
2,268
Just wanted to make a post to get off the topic of the state of this team. But how we can progress from here.

-Step 1 clean house, if the season continues to derail like it has someone has to be fired. Not gonna pretend to know young up and coming talent evaluators but I’d try and get someone from Baltimore, or one of the consistently good drafting teams. I’d hire Eric Bienemy as HC it’s about time he gets a job. “Insert the why would he come here” Well Jaylen Waddle and Mike Gesicki are our primary building blocks similar skill sets to Tyreek and Kelce. In this exercise I’m trying to build around Tua but if we do get Deshaun Watson they reportedly have a close relationship and Watson wanted Texans to hire him.

-Step 2 buy an Offensive line Ryan Jensen and Brandon Scherff two guys I would target. Eichenberg has potential kick Hunt back to RT, sign another mid level guard to play LG.

-Step 3 resign our guys Gesicki and Ogbah are must resigns.

-Step 4 cut Byron Jones, extend Needham. Let Howard and Needham start on the outside, with the money we save get a quality nickel.

-Step 5 I’d target a veteran free agent safety to pair with Jevon Holland, Jesse Bates would be my preference if he hits FA.

-Step 6 Revamp WR Core, Waddle, Hollins, Bowden and maybe Parker. I’m probably looking to trade Parker if an opportunity arises. Targeting more consistent role player guys and drafting another.

- Step 7 The draft, in round 1 I’m getting the best LB in the draft too early to tell who that is maybe Christian Harris, in round 2 I’m getting a RB1, even if we have to trade up, we need a bell cow where Myles Gaskin can be RB2.
 
Kyndig

Kyndig

Seasoned Veteran
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
May 12, 2006
Messages
2,358
Reaction score
2,049
Swollcolb said:
Just wanted to make a post to get off the topic of the state of this team. But how we can progress from here.

-Step 1 clean house, if the season continues to derail like it has someone has to be fired. Not gonna pretend to know young up and coming talent evaluators but I’d try and get someone from Baltimore, or one of the consistently good drafting teams. I’d hire Eric Bienemy as HC it’s about time he gets a job. “Insert the why would he come here” Well Jaylen Waddle and Mike Gesicki are our primary building blocks similar skill sets to Tyreek and Kelce. In this exercise I’m trying to build around Tua but if we do get Deshaun Watson they reportedly have a close relationship and Watson wanted Texans to hire him.

-Step 2 buy an Offensive line Ryan Jensen and Brandon Scherff two guys I would target. Eichenberg has potential kick Hunt back to RT, sign another mid level guard to play LG.

-Step 3 resign our guys Gesicki and Ogbah are must resigns.

-Step 4 cut Byron Jones, extend Needham. Let Howard and Needham start on the outside, with the money we save get a quality nickel.

-Step 5 I’d target a veteran free agent safety to pair with Jevon Holland, Jesse Bates would be my preference if he hits FA.

-Step 6 Revamp WR Core, Waddle, Hollins, Bowden and maybe Parker. I’m probably looking to trade Parker if an opportunity arises. Targeting more consistent role player guys and drafting another.

- Step 7 The draft, in round 1 I’m getting the best LB in the draft too early to tell who that is maybe Christian Harris, in round 2 I’m getting a RB1, even if we have to trade up, we need a bell cow where Myles Gaskin can be RB2.
Click to expand...
If we clean house I think we have to replace the entire scouting staff as well.
 
Swollcolb

Swollcolb

Club Member
Joined
Nov 2, 2016
Messages
1,063
Reaction score
2,268
The biggest issues defensively seem to be miscommunications adding a stud safety and LB hopefully fixes that. Offensively we have some solid playmakers but we’re way too one dimensional which is why my focus is veteran Lineman and a young RB
 
EasyRider

EasyRider

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 13, 2019
Messages
4,377
Reaction score
7,801
Location
Lancaster Pennsylvania
Swollcolb said:
Just wanted to make a post to get off the topic of the state of this team. But how we can progress from here.

-Step 1 clean house, if the season continues to derail like it has someone has to be fired. Not gonna pretend to know young up and coming talent evaluators but I’d try and get someone from Baltimore, or one of the consistently good drafting teams. I’d hire Eric Bienemy as HC it’s about time he gets a job. “Insert the why would he come here” Well Jaylen Waddle and Mike Gesicki are our primary building blocks similar skill sets to Tyreek and Kelce. In this exercise I’m trying to build around Tua but if we do get Deshaun Watson they reportedly have a close relationship and Watson wanted Texans to hire him.

-Step 2 buy an Offensive line Ryan Jensen and Brandon Scherff two guys I would target. Eichenberg has potential kick Hunt back to RT, sign another mid level guard to play LG.

-Step 3 resign our guys Gesicki and Ogbah are must resigns.

-Step 4 cut Byron Jones, extend Needham. Let Howard and Needham start on the outside, with the money we save get a quality nickel.

-Step 5 I’d target a veteran free agent safety to pair with Jevon Holland, Jesse Bates would be my preference if he hits FA.

-Step 6 Revamp WR Core, Waddle, Hollins, Bowden and maybe Parker. I’m probably looking to trade Parker if an opportunity arises. Targeting more consistent role player guys and drafting another.

- Step 7 The draft, in round 1 I’m getting the best LB in the draft too early to tell who that is maybe Christian Harris, in round 2 I’m getting a RB1, even if we have to trade up, we need a bell cow where Myles Gaskin can be RB2.
Click to expand...
Stopped reading right after your first point. Hiring Bienemy is a moronic idea, he doesn’t call the offensive plays. It’s Reid and no one else.
Thanks for your time.
 
Last edited:
Schleprock

Schleprock

Mad and Surt...Legendary
Club Member
Joined
Nov 9, 2004
Messages
4,882
Reaction score
2,853
Age
45
Location
MD
Ogbah is not a must buy.
 
dolfan91

dolfan91

Class Clown
Club Member
Joined
Feb 26, 2004
Messages
11,083
Reaction score
15,246
Location
New Jersey
Swollcolb said:
Just wanted to make a post to get off the topic of the state of this team. But how we can progress from here.

-Step 1 clean house, if the season continues to derail like it has someone has to be fired. Not gonna pretend to know young up and coming talent evaluators but I’d try and get someone from Baltimore, or one of the consistently good drafting teams. I’d hire Eric Bienemy as HC it’s about time he gets a job. “Insert the why would he come here” Well Jaylen Waddle and Mike Gesicki are our primary building blocks similar skill sets to Tyreek and Kelce. In this exercise I’m trying to build around Tua but if we do get Deshaun Watson they reportedly have a close relationship and Watson wanted Texans to hire him.

-Step 2 buy an Offensive line Ryan Jensen and Brandon Scherff two guys I would target. Eichenberg has potential kick Hunt back to RT, sign another mid level guard to play LG.

-Step 3 resign our guys Gesicki and Ogbah are must resigns.

-Step 4 cut Byron Jones, extend Needham. Let Howard and Needham start on the outside, with the money we save get a quality nickel.

-Step 5 I’d target a veteran free agent safety to pair with Jevon Holland, Jesse Bates would be my preference if he hits FA.

-Step 6 Revamp WR Core, Waddle, Hollins, Bowden and maybe Parker. I’m probably looking to trade Parker if an opportunity arises. Targeting more consistent role player guys and drafting another.

- Step 7 The draft, in round 1 I’m getting the best LB in the draft too early to tell who that is maybe Christian Harris, in round 2 I’m getting a RB1, even if we have to trade up, we need a bell cow where Myles Gaskin can be RB2.
Click to expand...
Jones unfortunately has an unbearable $12m cap hit pre June 1st. But a much more friendly $8m post June 1st. But after 2022 he'll save $12m. Not sure it be wise to cut him prior to the 2022 season. But everything else you've said makes sense.
 
FanMarino

FanMarino

HOF Pass Master
Joined
Aug 27, 2004
Messages
6,706
Reaction score
1,991
Location
Narnia
The team is a mess. No direction and too many weaknesses at important units. Coaching being top of the list. Hope that helped.
 
Fin Fan in Cali

Fin Fan in Cali

Fins Up with Fire!
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 8, 2004
Messages
45,972
Reaction score
37,741
Age
57
Location
So Cal
I say it’s time for a clean sweep. Hire the right GM, and let them hire the HC and revamp the scouting department. This organization needs a total change. No more trying to piece this organization together. FinsUp!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom