Way too early look to fixing this team!

Just wanted to make a post to get off the topic of the state of this team. But how we can progress from here.



-Step 1 clean house, if the season continues to derail like it has someone has to be fired. Not gonna pretend to know young up and coming talent evaluators but I’d try and get someone from Baltimore, or one of the consistently good drafting teams. I’d hire Eric Bienemy as HC it’s about time he gets a job. “Insert the why would he come here” Well Jaylen Waddle and Mike Gesicki are our primary building blocks similar skill sets to Tyreek and Kelce. In this exercise I’m trying to build around Tua but if we do get Deshaun Watson they reportedly have a close relationship and Watson wanted Texans to hire him.



-Step 2 buy an Offensive line Ryan Jensen and Brandon Scherff two guys I would target. Eichenberg has potential kick Hunt back to RT, sign another mid level guard to play LG.



-Step 3 resign our guys Gesicki and Ogbah are must resigns.



-Step 4 cut Byron Jones, extend Needham. Let Howard and Needham start on the outside, with the money we save get a quality nickel.



-Step 5 I’d target a veteran free agent safety to pair with Jevon Holland, Jesse Bates would be my preference if he hits FA.



-Step 6 Revamp WR Core, Waddle, Hollins, Bowden and maybe Parker. I’m probably looking to trade Parker if an opportunity arises. Targeting more consistent role player guys and drafting another.



- Step 7 The draft, in round 1 I’m getting the best LB in the draft too early to tell who that is maybe Christian Harris, in round 2 I’m getting a RB1, even if we have to trade up, we need a bell cow where Myles Gaskin can be RB2.