 Way too early Predictions on the 2024 QB class | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Way too early Predictions on the 2024 QB class

MrChadRico

MrChadRico

Super Donator
Joined
Aug 18, 2018
Messages
5,886
Reaction score
13,561
Age
39
Location
Kansas
These are my shock jock, shoot from the hip, wild, unfiltered, probabaly totally incorrect QB predictions. Post your predictions too, bc I'm interested in you-alls thoughts. I'm doing the top 6, feel free to add more if you wish.

Williams - Goes to Chicago and prob becomes their best QB of all time (not saying much) but the team will be nothing more than a media engine for a big market. 10 to 15 yr career but no trophies. Williams is talented but I don't think he has the work ethic to be great, he may enter the NFL at his talent ceiling, get even more famious and focus more on being a celeb than a great football player.

Daniels- taken by Washington and tragically just like RGIII is injured often and early in his career. Daniels is mobile in the same vein as Lamar is but there is a huge difference in the way these guys run. Lamar avoids big hits, Daniels gets blown up often when he runs. My prediction, this reckless running style makes him have a shortened career maybe 5 years tops. Harsh but this is my gut feeling.

Maye- I see a Mac Jones type player, might be a bit better than Mac but I think his ceiling is a low tier starter. Ceiling is around Tannehill.

McCarthy - He's Zach Wilson, looks like Wilson, has tools like Wilson & also has little college experianse just like Wilson.... only difference McCarthy won alot more. I could be totally wrong and he turns out to be pretty good, like Baker Mayfield level of talent.

Nix - ends up on a good team like the Vikings and ends up having the most successful career out of the entire class. He's instinctive and going to the right situation will play a huge part in his development and eventual success.

Penix - He's raw and not super accurate, he will get some starts maybe a year or two as a starter but ends up a backup
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom