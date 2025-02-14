Ways to Fix Cap/Roster

Etuoo33
Kyle Crabbs makes some good points in this long video on how to move the Phis h forward and solve some of the problems with the salary cap,yet still be competitive with a potentially productive draft ahead. The good stuff is near the end so skip ahead if you must but there are some good points here.I didn't realize that we didn't have 4th-5th and 6th round selections in '21-'22-and '23?