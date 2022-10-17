We all need to take a step back and realize we are 3-0 with Tua.

Week 1*​ 2​ 3***​ 4​ 5​ 6​ Drives 8​ 10**​ 8​ 11​ 12​ 14​ Points 13​ 42​ 21​ 15​ 17​ 16​ P/D 1.625​ 4.2​ 2.625​ 1.363636​ 1.416667​ 1.14285714​ Penalties 4-20 8-51 4-20 6-41 11-102 10-97 Turnovers 0​ 2​ 0​ 2!​ 2​ 3​

Tons of doom and gloom on here the past couple weeks. Obviously we would have all liked to have won at least once with a backup QB but the fact is we are still 3-0 with Tua and should have both Jackson/Armstead back next week as well. The offense is currently 8th in the NFL in yards per game and this is with backup QB's playing half the games. If you take a look at the top 13 NFL offenses in yards per game, we are also the only team averaging less than 23 ppg at 21.8 which is a result of offensive penalties and turnovers over the past 3 weeks. This is where I believe Tua makes the biggest difference because his lightning quick release and ability to anticipate when his receivers will come open really helps masks the offensive line play in my opinion. McDaniel's route designs and offensive schemes will obviously move the ball regardless of who is in at QB but Tua takes the offense to the next level because his strengths help negate the negative plays (sacks, penalties, turnovers) that seem to occur with Bridgewater/Thompson.I mean just take a look at some of these differences:*This game was a battle of field position and the offense's ability to move the ball and flip played a huge part in the win. The last drive ran out the clock and likely would have resulted in additional points** Did not include 1 play drive at end of first half*** Includes the drive where Tua was moving the ball and had to leave. Bridgewater then went in for 3 plays and punted! Tua threw one of these interceptionsI truly believe we are 6-0 if Tua never gets hurt with one of the best offenses in the NFL. The defense has been forcing more punts over the past 3 weeks and if the offense continues to get 11-14 drives per game with Tua under center, I believe you will see those point totals jump dramatically. Getting Jackson/Armstead back will help with the penalties but so will Tua's quick release and ability to read the defense. Obviously anything can happen, but I don't see Tua losing any of the next 5 games and frankly I don't see any of them even being close. (Steelers, Lions, Bears, Browns, Texans) I don't care that the Steelers beat the Bucs, the Dolphins with Tua have looked much better on offense than the Bucs this season and I don't see the Steelers offense putting up enough points to win. I understand the frustration but man so many people are already giving up on the season and saying McDaniel is a fraud and it's just laughable guys. When was the last time we had a top 10 offense in yards per game, with backup QB's playing half the games no less!!!!People seem to forget that we dominated the team who is 6-0 and the class of the NFL all practice long. Sure it was practice but that play carried over into the season with wins against the Patriots, Ravens and the god damn Bills who have dominated us every single year since Allen came in. I expect Tua to be part of the MVP conversation for the rest of the season after going 0-3 against the Bengals, Jets and Vikings without him. It's been a rough 3 weeks guys but it's time to get excited again.