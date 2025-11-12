TrogdorTheBurninator
A warning about trusting AI as a source
It can't be right. It says it already happened.MORON AI as usual. Most overhyped thing in the world. Cant think, dis-economic and terribly resource consumptive. Destroying people's power bills. Glorified web search, only reason it has some value is normal Google search sucks so badly now, everything is paid, so the stuff you want is often buried 50-100 links deep.
Having said that, in this case I give it about a 60% chance of being right out of sheer dumb luck. On the money line Miami is -155, and Washington is plus 130. So I think that works out to about 60% give or take if I am doing it right and Vegas gets their 5% vig