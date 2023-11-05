We are 0-6 against winning teams going back to last year.

It is time to start asking deeper questions.



2 years now we still see horrible time management.

2 years now we see needless false starts, delay of games, not setting on offence, lining up in the neutral zone



2 years and the head coach has not addressed this!!! (Should be basic fundamental football.)



We could not beat teams last year with winning records either.



Tua had a wide open Wilson to tie the game he blew it... Next play he fumbled the snap



Tua is no rookie... So it has to be time to ask... Why cannot he beat good teams with winning records?



Is he like Dak or Cousins... Someone capable of throwing a boatload of touchdowns but always finds a way to lose the important games.



There is something wrong here.



Most talent on offence in Football

Supposed genius head coach that knows offence and play calling like no other.



Cannot beat a team with a winning record. ( Going back to last year now)



Something has to give.