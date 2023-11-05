 We are 0-6 against winning teams going back to last year. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

We are 0-6 against winning teams going back to last year.

It is time to start asking deeper questions.

2 years now we still see horrible time management.
2 years now we see needless false starts, delay of games, not setting on offence, lining up in the neutral zone

2 years and the head coach has not addressed this!!! (Should be basic fundamental football.)

We could not beat teams last year with winning records either.

Tua had a wide open Wilson to tie the game he blew it... Next play he fumbled the snap

Tua is no rookie... So it has to be time to ask... Why cannot he beat good teams with winning records?

Is he like Dak or Cousins... Someone capable of throwing a boatload of touchdowns but always finds a way to lose the important games.

There is something wrong here.

Most talent on offence in Football
Supposed genius head coach that knows offence and play calling like no other.

Cannot beat a team with a winning record. ( Going back to last year now)

Something has to give.
 
We don't have most talent in football. Just look at our O line.

And this realty looks like it shouldn't be it's own thread since it's been heavily discussed in post game thread.
 
If Tua isn't the guy, then it's time to sell off everything we can get picks for and start over. This team is constructed to win now.
Unfortunately, the trade deadline passed. They can't forfeit the 6-3 first place start they have.
 
Yes, I know, but 0-3 against teams over .500. This is not about making the playoffs, but winning in the playoffs
What’s better, to lose all your games against only good teams, or to lose games against a combination of good and bad teams? Does it really matter?

Like you said, the only thing that matters is winning in the playoffs and I don’t think there’s much of a correlation between the caliber of teams you lose to in the regular season and your playoff performance once you get there.
 
