We Are Back To Square one

I am not a big fan of Brian Flores, but I believe every word he said. My friends who are Dolphin fans have been telling me for years that Stephen Ross was the problem all along. But I didn't want to accept it because owners are not going to fire themselves. But as much as I love this team. If Ross did offer Mike Flores money to tank games, he is no different than Pete Rose or Shoeless Joe Jackson and should be given the Donald Sterling treatment. And for good measure, the NFL should make an example of the Dolphins and take away their 1st round picks for the next 2 seasons. Maybe this would finally force this organization to get it's act together once and for all.