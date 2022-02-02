 We Are Back To Square one | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

We Are Back To Square one

P

phinking

Active Roster
Joined
Aug 5, 2005
Messages
2,175
Reaction score
404
I am not a big fan of Brian Flores, but I believe every word he said. My friends who are Dolphin fans have been telling me for years that Stephen Ross was the problem all along. But I didn't want to accept it because owners are not going to fire themselves. But as much as I love this team. If Ross did offer Mike Flores money to tank games, he is no different than Pete Rose or Shoeless Joe Jackson and should be given the Donald Sterling treatment. And for good measure, the NFL should make an example of the Dolphins and take away their 1st round picks for the next 2 seasons. Maybe this would finally force this organization to get it's act together once and for all.
 
R

Ryan1973

Pro Bowler
Club Member
Joined
Feb 11, 2005
Messages
3,822
Reaction score
1,811
phinking said:
I am not a big fan of Brian Flores, but I believe every word he said. My friends who are Dolphin fans have been telling me for years that Stephen Ross was the problem all along. But I didn't want to accept it because owners are not going to fire themselves. But as much as I love this team. If Ross did offer Mike Flores money to tank games, he is no different than Pete Rose or Shoeless Joe Jackson and should be given the Donald Sterling treatment. And for good measure, the NFL should make an example of the Dolphins and take away their 1st round picks for the next 2 seasons. Maybe this would finally force this organization to get it's act together once and for all.
How about we wait until all the facts come out on this? If Flores has no proof that Ross did what he said then it will go nowhere.
 
Kamelion4291

Kamelion4291

Active Roster
Joined
Apr 3, 2017
Messages
4,579
Reaction score
6,611
Most sane fans wanted us to tank in 2019. The owner wanting the same thing makes me like him more, not less because trying to actually win under those circumstances is beyond stupid.

As for Flores, dude got fired and threw a tantrum. Oh well. This is why you don't hire crazy.
 
R

Ryan1973

Pro Bowler
Club Member
Joined
Feb 11, 2005
Messages
3,822
Reaction score
1,811
Kamelion4291 said:
Most sane fans wanted us to tank in 2019. The owner wanting the same thing makes me like him more, not less because trying to actually win under those circumstances are beyond stupid.

As for Flores, dude got fired and threw a tantrum. Oh well. This is why you don't hire crazy.
The problem is they should have never signed Fitzpatrick if they really wanted to tank.
 
mrodriguez4096

mrodriguez4096

Surprise Everyone Fins!!!
Joined
Dec 15, 2005
Messages
859
Reaction score
187
Age
44
Location
Sacramento, CA
phinking said:
I am not a big fan of Brian Flores, but I believe every word he said. My friends who are Dolphin fans have been telling me for years that Stephen Ross was the problem all along. But I didn't want to accept it because owners are not going to fire themselves. But as much as I love this team. If Ross did offer Mike Flores money to tank games, he is no different than Pete Rose or Shoeless Joe Jackson and should be given the Donald Sterling treatment. And for good measure, the NFL should make an example of the Dolphins and take away their 1st round picks for the next 2 seasons. Maybe this would finally force this organization to get it's act together once and for all.
Not a big fan of Flores..... But I believe every word he just said with zero proof? 🙄

I wish that nobody here ever gets accused and convicted without proof ever being presented because that's what everyone here is doing that's just believing Flores word.
 
superphin

superphin

don't go clown shoes on us
Club Member
Joined
Jan 16, 2003
Messages
11,533
Reaction score
33,587
Location
Warm inside a Tauntaun
Why is it one or the other? Maybe Ross is the problem and Flores also is toxic and can't get along with people. As far as Ross wanting to tank well yes why else did we gut the roster and strip it down? Did you think we did that with the intention to win?
 
phinsswagger1223

phinsswagger1223

Practice Squad
Joined
Jan 21, 2019
Messages
3
Reaction score
1
Age
61
Location
Zephrhills, Florida
jc4005

jc4005

Active Roster
Joined
Oct 2, 2011
Messages
258
Reaction score
133
My question is did Flores take the money? If he took the money and is now having a moment of moral high ground 3 years later, he is the biggest hypocrite in the world.
 
J

JoeRist91

Active Roster
Joined
Sep 20, 2018
Messages
519
Reaction score
501
Age
31
Location
Bradenton, FL
mrodriguez4096 said:
Not a big fan of Flores..... But I believe every word he just said with zero proof? 🙄

I wish that nobody here ever gets accused and convicted without proof ever being presented because that's what everyone here is doing that's just believing Flores word.
Plenty of ethos and pathos these days, but where is the logos?

If it appeals to your emotions and ethical goals of society, than it must be fact lol
 
