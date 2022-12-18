We are better Team than Buffalo now and going forward.



1. This is year one for Mike as a Coach and he already ahead of Sean Mc Dermott

2. Our Dline and pass rush barring major injuries is going to be elite. Chubb will come along

and Phillips is going to be a Probowler

3. Tua and thw WR units are only going to get better in this system

4. Wilson and Monstert are going to be a major running attack combo that even our coach can not ignore.

5. Defense will not have the rash of injuries to secondary like this year.

6. Josh Allen is going to wear his body down as he keeps running and abusing it.

7. If Buffalo does not get to the Superbowl this year they will drop off.

8. We will find a way to get everyone paid by letting Gesicki and Jones walk

and over restructring.

9. We were one game out of the division even with our QB out 3.5 games

10. Tua can play in the snow and heat.