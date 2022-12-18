 We are better Team than Buffalo now and going forward. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums
D

dreamblk

We are better Team than Buffalo now and going forward.

1. This is year one for Mike as a Coach and he already ahead of Sean Mc Dermott
2. Our Dline and pass rush barring major injuries is going to be elite. Chubb will come along
and Phillips is going to be a Probowler
3. Tua and thw WR units are only going to get better in this system
4. Wilson and Monstert are going to be a major running attack combo that even our coach can not ignore.
5. Defense will not have the rash of injuries to secondary like this year.
6. Josh Allen is going to wear his body down as he keeps running and abusing it.
7. If Buffalo does not get to the Superbowl this year they will drop off.
8. We will find a way to get everyone paid by letting Gesicki and Jones walk
and over restructring.
9. We were one game out of the division even with our QB out 3.5 games
10. Tua can play in the snow and heat.
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

I think Miami is close to even with Buffalo. I picked the Bills as the AFC super bowl team and its definitely a positive to see the Dolphins split the series and play so evenly against them.

Injuries in the secondary have been hard to overcome. Every team has Injuries, but this unit was a strength before Injuries.

Have to think Miami is a couple if games better if they weren't as beat up there.
 
D

dreamblk

even banged up we are better than them. I have watch Buffalo games all year they are not as good as everyone thinks. Josh Allen is carrying this team on his last leg.
 
