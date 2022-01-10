We are close

I feel like we couldn't be further away. We're bad where a football team needs to be excellent - on the LOS. And I have no faith this front office or coaching staff will ever get it right. OL has been a joke for about 30 years now. It's really not an exaggeration at all. And don't get me started on selecting a quarterback to guide this franchise. It's like watching people on the street in New York play the shell game - you know they'll never pick the right one that has the pea under it. The guy I saw tonight in the 4th quarter in Vegas - THAT'S how I want the Miami Dolphins quarterback to look. Harassed all night long and just kept slingin' the damn ball. Yeah, they lost - but again, THAT'S how I want our quarterback to look.