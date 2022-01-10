We are close

opticblazed
Looking at the final standings we are one of 4 9 win teams in the afc. One win from 4th seed. Same record as early season favorites chargers, ravens and colts. A few adjustments and we are playoff bound next year. Just trying to find a silver lining. I dare say we are a top team in the afc. We spotted them 7 early losses and still almost made it. Winning 8 of 9 to close out isnt bad. By the way How the hell are the steelers in the playoffs? Some franchises just have that mojo