We are close

Looking at the final standings we are one of 4 9 win teams in the afc. One win from 4th seed. Same record as early season favorites chargers, ravens and colts. A few adjustments and we are playoff bound next year. Just trying to find a silver lining. I dare say we are a top team in the afc. We spotted them 7 early losses and still almost made it. Winning 8 of 9 to close out isnt bad. By the way How the hell are the steelers in the playoffs? Some franchises just have that mojo
 
We've been close for years. When we went 9-7 with Saban I really thought the next year we would take the next step and we finished 6-10. I'm tired of being close and tired of silver lining and moral victories. It feels like the only thing getting closer is death without seeing my favorite team in my favorite sport winning a Super Bowl.
 
Looking at the final standings we are one of 4 9 win teams in the afc. One win from 4th seed. Same record as early season favorites chargers, ravens and colts. A few adjustments and we are playoff bound next year. Just trying to find a silver lining. I dare say we are a top team in the afc. We spotted them 7 early losses and still almost made it. Winning 8 of 9 to close out isnt bad. By the way How the hell are the steelers in the playoffs? Some franchises just have that mojo
I actually agree here for the most part Optic. I too think we are closer than people realize. Next year will tell the tale. We either become a perennial playoff/Super Bowl contender or we regress and start over. Anything less than a playoff berth next year must result in drastic changes both on and off the field.
 
I feel like we couldn't be further away. We're bad where a football team needs to be excellent - on the LOS. And I have no faith this front office or coaching staff will ever get it right. OL has been a joke for about 30 years now. It's really not an exaggeration at all. And don't get me started on selecting a quarterback to guide this franchise. It's like watching people on the street in New York play the shell game - you know they'll never pick the right one that has the pea under it. The guy I saw tonight in the 4th quarter in Vegas - THAT'S how I want the Miami Dolphins quarterback to look. Harassed all night long and just kept slingin' the damn ball. Yeah, they lost - but again, THAT'S how I want our quarterback to look.
 
I feel like we couldn't be further away. We're bad where a football team needs to be excellent - on the LOS. And I have no faith this front office or coaching staff will ever get it right. OL has been a joke for about 30 years now. It's really not an exaggeration at all. And don't get me started on selecting a quarterback to guide this franchise. It's like watching people on the street in New York play the shell game - you know they'll never pick the right one that has the pea under it. The guy I saw tonight in the 4th quarter in Vegas - THAT'S how I want the Miami Dolphins quarterback to look. Harassed all night long and just kept slingin' the damn ball. Yeah, they lost - but again, THAT'S how I want our quarterback to look.
We have a boatload of cap and picks. As long as we don’t do something stupid like trade for a qb then pay him 40 million a year while losing our cap and picks, we have more than enough resources to fix the oline and add additional wideouts. Would like an upgrade at rb if available but wouldn’t be the worst thing to head into next year with Duke and Lindsay while moving all our resources to the oline and wideouts.
 
“Close” in the NFL is almost immaterial these days. There’s going to be massive turnover in the roster year to year. The Dolphins have an opportunity to continue building, but close doesn’t mean anything when you need multiple WRs, multiple offensive linemen, a new RB to carry the load, a LB or two, maybe a pass rusher if we lose Ogbah. Then you need a backup QB that can win games if Tua misses time.

We have some building blocks, but not the kind that carry over and make you a perennial contender.
 
We've been close for years. When we went 9-7 with Saban I really thought the next year we would take the next step and we finished 6-10. I'm tired of being close and tired of silver lining and moral victories. It feels like the only thing getting closer is death without seeing my favorite team in my favorite sport winning a Super Bowl.
True. With Saban we went 9-7 and collapsed to 6-10. With Sporano 11-5 then collapsed to 7-9. With Philbin 8-8 and losing a win and in game then again going 8-8 with no chance of playoffs. And lastly with Gase 10-6 and playoffs then collapse to 6-10.

It’s a disturbing trend. And we almost saw it again this year. But the team proved resilient and netted us two winning seasons in a row. That did not happen under Saban, Sporano, Philbin or Gase. That is different than all the last times. And for me does give hope the we are close talk isn’t just hot air this time.
 
I feel like we couldn't be further away. We're bad where a football team needs to be excellent - on the LOS. And I have no faith this front office or coaching staff will ever get it right. OL has been a joke for about 30 years now. It's really not an exaggeration at all. And don't get me started on selecting a quarterback to guide this franchise. It's like watching people on the street in New York play the shell game - you know they'll never pick the right one that has the pea under it. The guy I saw tonight in the 4th quarter in Vegas - THAT'S how I want the Miami Dolphins quarterback to look. Harassed all night long and just kept slingin' the damn ball. Yeah, they lost - but again, THAT'S how I want our quarterback to look.
This in a nutshell is something I will never understand. A lot of posters around here are way too concerned with how the QB LOOKS instead of how the team plays.
 
$70 Million in cap space will close the gap.

We’re gonna acquire some vets via trade. Watch.

A lot of NFC teams need help with their cap situation and Detroit has things we want too. They’ll be eyeing 2023 resources.
 
We’re definitely closer to the top than the bottom. What I would give for a magic wand to wave to get three quality starting offensive linemen and two more receivers. All we can do is sit back and hope that the front office begins to make their own luck and strike gold again in the draft like last year’s draft and not sign fool’s gold free agents like last year.
 
This in a nutshell is something I will never understand. A lot of posters around here are way too concerned with how the QB LOOKS instead of how the team plays.
Our QB looks like he just threw for 109 yards.
 
Flores may be back but if for some reason if he isn’t I won’t be upset. Why did it take 17 weeks and being out of contention to finally bench Davis? Why is hunter long inactive in a meaningless game? Do we really need to see Shaheen? We need to see what we have in Long. They finally phase out Gaskin. Should have happened sooner after Duke and Lindsay signings.
 
We missed the playoffs by the closest of margins, so yeah, we are close. The bigger questions is, with this roster, SHOULD we have made the playoffs? I think definitely yes.

I give Flores / Grier one more year. If no playoffs, see ya.
 
