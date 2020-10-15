We are desperate for a back

Clearly Miami is regretting passing up on backs late in round 1 and round 2. They threw it at Bell and he said no. At least we know. We know that if we cant make a trade this season, that’s a priority next year via draft or free agency. Has anyone heard of any potential trades? I admire Mia for trying and seeing the vision on a two year deal , with Tua on the backend of the deal. I also admire that Miami feels (left up to debate) that they need a piece to elevate their
Offense and how strategically (intermediate) they think they are close. Could Miami be in position for AJ Green?
 
I was thinking that since Miami made a play for Bell they might be interested in a trade for a RB before the deadline in 2 weeks. Maybe Gurley or Lindsey, they on crappy teams.
 
I don't think that's clear at all.

You can suck at running back and not draft a running back high and not regret it at all.

Personally, I think Breida is currently underused.

I also think Gaskin, Laird, Howard and Breida is a bad running back room.

It is an issue they are trying to address, and it's an issue that will be addressed.

Can't fix everything in a year or two when you're building from the ground up.
 
First off, that initial statement is not even close to accurate. No one is regretting passing on any RBs except maybe James Robison, who I was a fan drafting.

CEH has proved to be pretty average so far, in terms of return for a first round pick. Wouldn’t even consider drafting him if I could redo it. And that’s coming from someone who LOVED CEH all last season as a draft target, never that high though.

Miami will need at least one new starting OL in 2021, whoever that is takes precedent over RB.

Theres going to be more mid round talent at RB this year. There will be a glut of guys in the 50-100 range.
 
Oh that’s right Noah is an elite corner
 
I wanted us to draft Jonathan Taylor instead of Igbo. We need an upgrade badly.
 
A lot of good backs available in offseason: Aaron Jones, Travis Etienne, Najee Harris probably the top guys I would want.
 
We have at least 5 picks in the first 3 rounds, enough to get a pass rusher, receiver, running back, linebacker, and Olineman or whatever BPA is our FO wants to draft. If there is a good back available early, we should take one.
 
Obviously, it depends on how the draft plays out, but generally speaking, swap out RB for a FS, and I'm on board.
 
There won’t be a RB worth either of our first’s. There might be three of them available in the 2nd. Etienne, Harris, Hubbard.

We need a Safety a lot more than a RB. I like at least one of those 2nds to be a Safety.
 
I’m still stunned at how non existent Howard is. I never saw the guy play all that much but his career stats are good. Why is he the new Kalen Ballage around here?
 
