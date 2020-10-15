We are desperate for a back

OmegaPhinsFan
Clearly Miami is regretting passing up on backs late in round 1 and round 2. They threw it at Bell and he said no. At least we know. We know that if we cant make a trade this season, that’s a priority next year via draft or free agency. Has anyone heard of any potential trades? I admire Mia for trying and seeing the vision on a two year deal , with Tua on the backend of the deal. I also admire that Miami feels (left up to debate) that they need a piece to elevate their
Offense and how strategically (intermediate) they think they are close. Could Miami be in position for AJ Green?
