We are half way through the season. Here are my takes of how far along we are.

Coaching....players respect mcdanields. He is learning as he goes along. He is smart and he has this team in the right track mentally. I give it an A + he was given one of the most talented dolphins team in a while. Thats why we are winning even with so many key injuries.



Offense Qb

We finnally found the qb of the future, although i always have the injury thought just like you all do. We cannot win without tua. In chess he would be the king. To win you have to get him out of the game. A+



Rbs



We have 2 very talented rbs. Wilson is a keeper. He runs hard and innitiates contact. A+



OL with an improved oline the sky is the limit. They keep playing like that and we are going to make playoffs and maybe have a chance in the afc championship. I give it a B for the last 3 games maybe even an A but they been struggling for so long i still have doubts.



Receivers and tends A+ enough said.



Fullback A ingold is quietly doing his job. Outstanding blocker.



Defense B-

Chubb was brought in so that we do not have to blitz so much. We are stuffing the run well. When we get byron jones back we will be hard to stop. The other side corner is probably healthier after a bye week and will play like himself again just rrmembeted his name xavien.



Lbs B- we been stopping run lately so they are doing their thing. For the last 3 games. I f i cound the other games its a C maybe a D-.



Special teams.



Kicker. Not doing very well D-- makes one misses on....he is even missing cheap shot extra kicks. I hope it doesnt come down to one last second kick to win a playoff game. We have to find a replacement next year.



Punter. B+ I need another joe robbie.



Coverage..A- because of that long return from ravens. Other than that its been good coverage.



Final words. The haters are starting to jump into the tua bandwagon. I was a hater also because of injuries. But he is proven everyone wrong. Amen



Christmas wish...what i want for christmas is a playoff birth. And health for all of us fans and our families.



I wish everyone here an early merry christmas and a Very happy and wounderfull new year.



GO PHINS.



SUPERBOWL PREFICTION.



Mighty phins 34

Eagles 31



MVP TUA T. 31 FOR 37

475 YARDS PASSING

4 TDS.



RUNNER UP TO MVP



DE CHUBB. 4 SACKS 6 TACKLES FOR LOSS.



HONORABLE MENTION



RB WILSON TYREEK AND WADDLE.