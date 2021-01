We didn't even show up and compete when it mattered most.



We've been here before.



When the 2021 season begins next September, 10-6 will mean jack ****. It only mattered today. To get into the playoffs.



Will it get better? We have to hope it will. But when this team rises and wins games it needs to win. Beats teams it should beat, I'll believe there has been a change. Teams caught on to how we were using Tua and he and the coaching staff didn't rise to the occasion. I don't care about stats. I don't care about nice plays. I care about wins. Only wins.



10 wins are nice. But we had a real chance to make the playoff and control our own destiny. The slide actually started with the Denver game. We never recovered. Even last week. Fitzpatrick last minute heroics were pure luck.



10-6 and 8-8 are about the same right now. No playoffs.