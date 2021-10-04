 We are the Miami Dolphins!!!!!!!!!! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

We are the Miami Dolphins!!!!!!!!!!

Tua-N MARINO

Tua-N MARINO

We are the Miami Dolphins,
the team of Marino, Shula and Griese

We are the Miami Dolphins,
the team of '72 and the no-name D

We are the Miami Dolphins,
who stopped the mighty Bears of '85

We are the Miami Dolphins,
who pulled a "Miracle" against the Pats

Do not fret, do not want...
Sooner or later, we will be back.
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

I'm with you brother. We'll get there but it kinda blows right now. However, we will feel the sun shine on us again soon.

Football Hello GIF by Miami Dolphins
 
FinsFan74

FinsFan74

This franchise has had some blatant bad luck. I know this team is bad but it seems week in and week out something happens that slightly changes the game enough to affect the outcome. Yesterday the phantom Phillips face mask was one such play. Instead of being 4th down they get a 1st to extend their drive and score again. Nevermind the blatant holding by several offensive lineman on that play, and the clock ran to 0 before the snap. Only thing I can think of is the NFL is biased toward the Fins because of their lack of having full stadiums. They are not as lucrative as many other team markets and the NFL doesn’t like it. I dunno, I’m at a loss for what the problem is year after year
 
VBCheeseGrater

VBCheeseGrater

I'm convinced (not really) this is all just a big setup for the greatest QB explosion in NFL history when Tua returns.

"They were down, some said out, with Brisket doing what he could to drag the team along. But then TUA returned, and the story of heroics, strength, resilience, and plain old bad-assery we now know as Tua's career truly began!"
 
G

GrieseMarinoTua

Just love my team regardless. We’ll be fine. At some point we will eventually hit the right notes and players it’s the law of probabilities. Even though it’s been too long, it can’t go on forever and when that time comes (I hope I’m around then :-) we’ll really effing enjoy it
 
1

1972forever

While I’m not happy with the way this rebuild is going at this time. I have been a fan since game one in 1966. So I will continue to hope for the best and while I will bitch and complain from time to time, I will remain a fan until I am worm food.
 
Rolltide03

Rolltide03

VBCheeseGrater said:
I'm convinced (not really) this is all just a big setup for the greatest QB explosion in NFL history when Tua returns.

"They were down, some said out, with Brisket doing what he could to drag the team along. But then TUA returned, and the story of heroics, strength, resilience, and plain old bad-assery we now know as Tua's career truly began!"
I imagine Tua sitting on his back porch with a Mai Tai after a nice 5 game winning streak to get us back over 500

Or 5 out of 6 since the Bills are in that group
 
Tua-N MARINO

Tua-N MARINO

GrieseMarinoTua said:
Just love my team regardless. We’ll be fine. At some point we will eventually hit the right notes and players it’s the law of probabilities. Even though it’s been too long, it can’t go on forever and when that time comes (I hope I’m around then :-) we’ll really effing enjoy it
MIAMI DOLPHINS 'TILL GABRIEL BLOWS HIS HORN
 
Danny

Danny

Tua-N MARINO said:
We are the Miami Dolphins,
the team of Marino, Shula and Griese

We are the Miami Dolphins,
the team of '72 and the no-name D

We are the Miami Dolphins,
who stopped the mighty Bears of '85

We are the Miami Dolphins,
who pulled a "Miracle" against the Pats

Do not fret, do not want...
Sooner or later, we will be back.
oh I feel so much better now....I thought we were doomed .....phew
 
FanMarino

FanMarino

DuderinoN703 said:
Incredible some people still have faith. Mine has been completely relinquished.
Understandable. I will never change my team no matter what. We will get success one day. Even the Gods of fate will one day have to give our team a break.
 
Bopkin02

Bopkin02

GrieseMarinoTua said:
Just love my team regardless. We’ll be fine. At some point we will eventually hit the right notes and players it’s the law of probabilities. Even though it’s been too long, it can’t go on forever and when that time comes (I hope I’m around then :-) we’ll really effing enjoy it
No, it can't go on forever....
said the Detroit Lions.
 
