We are the Miami Dolphins!!!!!!!!!!

This franchise has had some blatant bad luck. I know this team is bad but it seems week in and week out something happens that slightly changes the game enough to affect the outcome. Yesterday the phantom Phillips face mask was one such play. Instead of being 4th down they get a 1st to extend their drive and score again. Nevermind the blatant holding by several offensive lineman on that play, and the clock ran to 0 before the snap. Only thing I can think of is the NFL is biased toward the Fins because of their lack of having full stadiums. They are not as lucrative as many other team markets and the NFL doesn’t like it. I dunno, I’m at a loss for what the problem is year after year