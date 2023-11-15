We are what the Bills were...

Donphan said: I do not know if this thought reassures me or bothers me, but I think it holds true. The Bills used to have 3 and even 4 good wr.(They miss Mackenzie.) We now have 3 or 4, or even 5, good wrs. Both teams were sort o weak at TE. The BIlls had a better d before injury but ours isn't bad. It is soft but not bad. Both team had average if underrated running backs. It is Singletary versus Mostert. Achane being our advantage and the Wildcard.



As far as the East goes, I hope the King is dead and Long live the new king. (The Jets still worry me too, but only a little.)



Buffalos issue is not the weapons in fact they are measurably more healthy on O than most teams Buff - lost Knox and Sherfield doesn’t equal the loss of Waddle, Armstead WilliamsWeapons and Injuries cannot be Buffs excuse but Allen’s shoulder is troubling himThey all made the OC the scapegoat. He deserved better he doesn’t trip over himself like his players - he (management) tried to save Allen’s career by making Josh work from the pocket which is unnatural for AllenDiggs is a pain but he is really goodDon’t sleep on Kincaid he and LaPorta are the real deal - like WR handsGabe Davis is just fine he drops the ball a lot but Josh has ZERO touch and Allen’s placement is not like Tom Brady. He kills teams at times just like CookThey have weapons in Murray and now FournetteThe fact that Allen shoulder aches somewhat has nothing to do with the quality of his WRs and other weaponsAllen got injured leaving the pocket putting the team on his shoulders taking contact and initiating contact with grown ass men (and in so doing this is what the fans want)Problem is with throwing mechanics QB needs shoulders hips and knees ankles to work in symmetry - when a QB is hurt it is obvious in the delivery and tape don’t lie - the fans see it let alone the other teamNewton broke down like an old wagon after year 7 - Father Time will always take the win.He was still tuckin and running as a Gimp Pat thoKyler Murray will get out fast like he always does and fade he only has a few games left to make a case for prospective buyersHe also tries to tuck and run when he is gimp - and he comes up limping all the moreLamar likely will fade this year because he takes too much contactJosh always fades by seasons end and it impacts his throwing decisions - it’s like his mind detonates from all the earlier impactEarly in his career AR understood this and ran only when he needed to. Now he is old. Because of years he is a gimpy old man he can’t move like he once did he looks like a shorter Matt Ryan.AR had a heck of a career standing upright in the pocket reading Ds and most importantly throwing weapons open - how novel