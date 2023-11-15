 We are what the Bills were... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

We are what the Bills were...

D

Donphan

Active Roster
Joined
Jun 17, 2023
Messages
58
Reaction score
45
Age
54
Location
Massachusetts
I do not know if this thought reassures me or bothers me, but I think it holds true. The Bills used to have 3 and even 4 good wr.(They miss Mackenzie.) We now have 3 or 4, or even 5, good wrs. Both teams were sort of weak at TE. The BIlls had a better d before injury but ours isn't bad. It is soft but not bad. Both teams had average if underrated running backs. It is Singletary versus Mostert. Achane being our advantage and the wildcard.

As far as the East goes, I hope the King is dead and long live the new king. (The Jets still worry me too, but only a little.)
 
Their HC sucks and likely to be fired in the offseason if not before. Their best WR is a cry baby malcontent while ours is likely to go down as top 5 all time. We don’t have a habit of losing games in the final seconds.
 
Donphan said:
I do not know if this thought reassures me or bothers me, but I think it holds true. The Bills used to have 3 and even 4 good wr.(They miss Mackenzie.) We now have 3 or 4, or even 5, good wrs. Both teams were sort of weak at TE. The BIlls had a better d before injury but ours isn't bad. It is soft but not bad. Both teams had average if underrated running backs. It is Singletary versus Mostert. Achane being our advantage and the wildcard.

As far as the East goes, I hope the King is dead and long live the new king. (The Jets still worry me too, but only a little.)
Click to expand...

The Bills have tried (IMO) to replicate what the Chiefs did.

One or two top-end receivers, a stud TE (Kincaid), and a solid run game. There are two problems:

1) The Bills Offensive scheme has been tremendously predictable the past two years.

2) Josh Allen is not Patrick Mahomes. Allen can make some absolutely remarkable plays off-schedule, but he just cannot, for whatever reason, take care of the ball at the same time. He's not progressing. He's regressing.

Couple this with their defensive injuries, and they're just not the same team they were in 2021 and 2022.
 
Donphan said:
I do not know if this thought reassures me or bothers me, but I think it holds true. The Bills used to have 3 and even 4 good wr.(They miss Mackenzie.) We now have 3 or 4, or even 5, good wrs. Both teams were sort o weak at TE. The BIlls had a better d before injury but ours isn't bad. It is soft but not bad. Both team had average if underrated running backs. It is Singletary versus Mostert. Achane being our advantage and the Wildcard.

As far as the East goes, I hope the King is dead and Long live the new king. (The Jets still worry me too, but only a little.)

It re
Click to expand...

Buffalos issue is not the weapons in fact they are measurably more healthy on O than most teams Buff - lost Knox and Sherfield doesn’t equal the loss of Waddle, Armstead Williams

Weapons and Injuries cannot be Buffs excuse but Allen’s shoulder is troubling him

They all made the OC the scapegoat. He deserved better he doesn’t trip over himself like his players - he (management) tried to save Allen’s career by making Josh work from the pocket which is unnatural for Allen

Diggs is a pain but he is really good

Don’t sleep on Kincaid he and LaPorta are the real deal - like WR hands

Gabe Davis is just fine he drops the ball a lot but Josh has ZERO touch and Allen’s placement is not like Tom Brady. He kills teams at times just like Cook

They have weapons in Murray and now Fournette

The fact that Allen shoulder aches somewhat has nothing to do with the quality of his WRs and other weapons

Allen got injured leaving the pocket putting the team on his shoulders taking contact and initiating contact with grown ass men (and in so doing this is what the fans want)

Problem is with throwing mechanics QB needs shoulders hips and knees ankles to work in symmetry - when a QB is hurt it is obvious in the delivery and tape don’t lie - the fans see it let alone the other team

Newton broke down like an old wagon after year 7 - Father Time will always take the win.
He was still tuckin and running as a Gimp Pat tho

Kyler Murray will get out fast like he always does and fade he only has a few games left to make a case for prospective buyers

He also tries to tuck and run when he is gimp - and he comes up limping all the more

Lamar likely will fade this year because he takes too much contact

Josh always fades by seasons end and it impacts his throwing decisions - it’s like his mind detonates from all the earlier impact

Early in his career AR understood this and ran only when he needed to. Now he is old. Because of years he is a gimpy old man he can’t move like he once did he looks like a shorter Matt Ryan.

AR had a heck of a career standing upright in the pocket reading Ds and most importantly throwing weapons open - how novel
 
Donphan said:
I do not know if this thought reassures me or bothers me, but I think it holds true. The Bills used to have 3 and even 4 good wr.(They miss Mackenzie.) We now have 3 or 4, or even 5, good wrs. Both teams were sort of weak at TE. The BIlls had a better d before injury but ours isn't bad. It is soft but not bad. Both teams had average if underrated running backs. It is Singletary versus Mostert. Achane being our advantage and the wildcard.

As far as the East goes, I hope the King is dead and long live the new king. (The Jets still worry me too, but only a little.)
Click to expand...
Defense…. Take away the stats from the first game, then look at total per game. Where we’d rank without that first game may surprise you. Total team defense ranked 7th I believe without that game (average of the 8 others).

Jets only scare me if Rodgers comes back. Still a dangerous team, but Wilson is their Fiedler.
 
Last edited:
Donphan said:
I do not know if this thought reassures me or bothers me, but I think it holds true. The Bills used to have 3 and even 4 good wr.(They miss Mackenzie.) We now have 3 or 4, or even 5, good wrs. Both teams were sort of weak at TE. The BIlls had a better d before injury but ours isn't bad. It is soft but not bad. Both teams had average if underrated running backs. It is Singletary versus Mostert. Achane being our advantage and the wildcard.

As far as the East goes, I hope the King is dead and long live the new king. (The Jets still worry me too, but only a little.)
Click to expand...
Since Josh Allen's been there, he's never had a collective WR core like the Dolphins have right now, not even close. Singletary is an average RB at best, and they most certainly never had a back like Achane (thankfully).

The Bills D has been excellent but this year they have multiple key injuries and Von Miller is invisible, that was a terrible signing for them. I'd take our D over theirs in a heartbeat at this point of the season. The Jets have the best D in the division but I feel the Dolphins are getting closer.
 
The Goat said:
The Bills have tried (IMO) to replicate what the Chiefs did.

One or two top-end receivers, a stud TE (Kincaid), and a solid run game. There are two problems:

1) The Bills Offensive scheme has been tremendously predictable the past two years.

2) Josh Allen is not Patrick Mahomes. Allen can make some absolutely remarkable plays off-schedule, but he just cannot, for whatever reason, take care of the ball at the same time. He's not progressing. He's regressing.

Couple this with their defensive injuries, and they're just not the same team they were in 2021 and 2022.
Click to expand...
Agree. But I think the wheels started falling off late last season for Buffalo.

Watching the Bills squeak by Miami in the playoffs with all the injuries the Dolphins had (Thompson forced to start) and then getting annilated by the Bengals was the beginning IMO.

It's a golden opportunity for Miami to hopefully run away with the east.

Buffalo still has Kansas City, Philadelphia, Dallas, the Chargers, the Jets, New England and Miami on its schedule. If the Bills can't beat Denver and New England, have to think there are 3-4 losses there.
 
lynx said:
Since Josh Allen's been there, he's never had a collective WR core like the Dolphins have right now, not even close. Singletary is an average RB at best, and they most certainly never had a back like Achane (thankfully).

The Bills D has been excellent but this year they have multiple key injuries and Von Miller is invisible, that was a terrible signing for them. I'd take our D over theirs in a heartbeat at this point of the season. The Jets have the best D in the division but I feel the Dolphins are getting closer.
Click to expand...
We have Hill so yes we have a better wr position. However you grossly overrate our d.
 
I think the Bills are gonna blow up the team in the off-season. Their defense is old and it's showing. Their offense is stagnant. They had their window.
 
Donphan said:
We have Hill so yes we have a better wr position. However you grossly overrate our d.
Click to expand...
We've only seen their projected defense healthy for one game this season and they held the Chiefs to 14 points and a complete shut out in the 2nd half.

We haven't even begun to see the defense peak and that's good news for us.
 
Donphan said:
We have Hill so yes we have a better wr position. However you grossly overrate our d.
Click to expand...
Yeah I don't think so, you have to look at the last few weeks, the current defense is way better than the one that went to LA to play the Chargers
 
Donphan said:
I do not know if this thought reassures me or bothers me, but I think it holds true. The Bills used to have 3 and even 4 good wr.(They miss Mackenzie.) We now have 3 or 4, or even 5, good wrs. Both teams were sort of weak at TE. The BIlls had a better d before injury but ours isn't bad. It is soft but not bad. Both teams had average if underrated running backs. It is Singletary versus Mostert. Achane being our advantage and the wildcard.

As far as the East goes, I hope the King is dead and long live the new king. (The Jets still worry me too, but only a little.)
Click to expand...
I don't see our D as soft. Maybe you could argue the miami offense is "soft", as evidenced by the struggles against physical defenses, but really you have to consider missing our guards/center for those games.

I see these teams as rather different. We have a true pocket passer, speedy receivers, tough and speedy Rbs, very different offense, and a defense getting up to speed with new DC. We are a totally different animal IMO.
 
Donphan said:
We have Hill so yes we have a better wr position. However you grossly overrate our d.
Click to expand...

Im Not No Way GIF
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom