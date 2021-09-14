 We aren’t talking enough about this play | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

We aren’t talking enough about this play

www.google.com

Dolphins Week 1 Victory: The Five Biggest Plays

Breaking down the five plays that decided the outcome in the Dolphins' 17-16 victory against the New England Patriots
Play no 2 on the list. How many times have we needed to get out a hole like that but couldn’t?

In that situation? If that ball went back to NE, they have a short field and probably get the FG.

Tua had some longer throws and scores, but for me that was so clutch. And then to run the clock out.

Plays like that, putting games away like that build confidence.
 
No doubt. And the smart part was letting it rip on first down. The predictable “play not to lose” of the past would have been two runs and then a screen pass on third and long that goes nowhere.
 
Those are the kinds of plays that win games. It’s why I think it’s silly when people complain about Tua. He’s making big time winning plays pretty consistently for a 23-year old. We’ve seen these flashes a number of times already. He’s not lighting the world on fire for 300 yards a game, but how many 23 year old QBs do?
 
