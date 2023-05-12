 We can lay to rest that Brady is not waiting in the wings | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

We can lay to rest that Brady is not waiting in the wings

Finsational

Finsational

Displaced Finatic
Club Member
Joined
Mar 31, 2006
Messages
750
Reaction score
2,127
Location
Kernersville, NC
NFL rules prohibit a player from owning an NFL team. Looks like Tommy has decided to hang up the cleats for good assuming he actually buys a stake in the Raiders.

www.espn.com

Sources: Brady in talks to buy stake in Raiders

NFL legend Tom Brady is in deep discussions to become a limited partner of the Las Vegas Raiders, sources told ESPN's Seth Wickersham and Adam Schefter.
www.espn.com www.espn.com
 
E30M3

E30M3

///Member
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 22, 2018
Messages
6,224
Reaction score
13,556
Location
Everywhere
Tom Brady could die today and there would still be morons here talking about his ghost coming in to take over for Tua.
 
Mark_J

Mark_J

Bandwidth Of Brothers
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jan 15, 2021
Messages
1,525
Reaction score
5,326
Location
Alabama
Finsational said:
NFL rules prohibit a player from owning an NFL team. Looks like Tommy has decided to hang up the cleats for good assuming he actually buys a stake in the Raiders.

www.espn.com

Sources: Brady in talks to buy stake in Raiders

NFL legend Tom Brady is in deep discussions to become a limited partner of the Las Vegas Raiders, sources told ESPN's Seth Wickersham and Adam Schefter.
www.espn.com www.espn.com
Click to expand...
Speaks volumes of Brady's faith in McDaniels, he's likely locked in for the next 4 years as the coach and has heavy influence in the roster.
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Which one of you fûckfaces is Damien Cõckburn?
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2003
Messages
24,289
Reaction score
75,153
Location
I KNOW WHERE THE PING PONG TABLE IS....
Finsational said:
NFL rules prohibit a player from owning an NFL team. Looks like Tommy has decided to hang up the cleats for good assuming he actually buys a stake in the Raiders.

www.espn.com

Sources: Brady in talks to buy stake in Raiders

NFL legend Tom Brady is in deep discussions to become a limited partner of the Las Vegas Raiders, sources told ESPN's Seth Wickersham and Adam Schefter.
www.espn.com www.espn.com
Click to expand...
Brady really thinks he'll have ANY control over a team owned by the son of Al Davis the most involved owner in the league besides Jerry? Um, ok Tom.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom