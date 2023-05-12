We can lay to rest that Brady is not waiting in the wings

Finsational
Displaced Finatic
Club Member
- Joined
- Mar 31, 2006
- Messages
- 750
- Reaction score
- 2,127
- Location
- Kernersville, NC
NFL rules prohibit a player from owning an NFL team. Looks like Tommy has decided to hang up the cleats for good assuming he actually buys a stake in the Raiders.
Sources: Brady in talks to buy stake in Raiders
NFL legend Tom Brady is in deep discussions to become a limited partner of the Las Vegas Raiders, sources told ESPN's Seth Wickersham and Adam Schefter.
www.espn.com