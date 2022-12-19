We can still very much get up to the fifth seed...

I was looking at this earlier this morning too and found it very feasible to get to that 5th seed if we win out. Imagine the confidence we'd have going to Jax or Tennessee if we win the next three. This season is still so alive.



To be honest even if it did result in a rematch at Orchard Park from a 10 win season, Saturday showed me we're more than capable of winning there. We got close and never really payed that well.



Let's take care of Green Bay but my goodness this season is so far from over. Time to dig deep and do something special.