We can still very much get up to the fifth seed...

LibertineOneThree

There's no S in McDaniel.
Joined
Mar 24, 2006
Messages
1,441
Reaction score
3,177
Location
Perfectville
I was looking at this earlier this morning too and found it very feasible to get to that 5th seed if we win out. Imagine the confidence we'd have going to Jax or Tennessee if we win the next three. This season is still so alive.

To be honest even if it did result in a rematch at Orchard Park from a 10 win season, Saturday showed me we're more than capable of winning there. We got close and never really payed that well.

Let's take care of Green Bay but my goodness this season is so far from over. Time to dig deep and do something special.
 
Miami 13

Pro Bowler
Joined
Aug 30, 2004
Messages
11,157
Reaction score
10,059
Age
33
Location
Maine
Jags could actually win out.

Thursday @ Jets
@ Houston
Tennessee

That final week could be for the division between Jags and Titans. Sadly Chargers also have a super easy schedule @ Colts, Rams, @ Denver.

Baltimore has Atlanta, Pitt, @ Cincy. Balt already beat Cincy so doubtful the Bengals will have the division wrapped for that game so they won’t be sitting anyone.
 
utahphinsfan

But, I'm feeling much better now
Club Member
Joined
Jan 21, 2005
Messages
14,785
Reaction score
10,319
Location
Does it matter?
Could we be looking at a Jags Phins playoff game? Jags are coming on strong. With us winning out, it looked like it;s either heading that way or a rematch against the Bills.

Two thoughts....

1) I'd laugh my a55 off if beefalo fell to the #3 seed
2) If Lamar is healthy, The Ravens are the one team IMO that could end abruptly end any dreams of glory in western NY.
 
Fin-Loco

2023 NFL Champs
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2003
Messages
20,917
Reaction score
63,700
Location
Federated Republic of Locolandia Minor
yeah Jacksonville. We owe those guys a good playoff beatdown.
Yes. The 62-7 loss took me down for a week. Unlike the last couple games, that one was actually worth whining about. The freaking sprinklers even came up on us. I live close to Jax. Would love to antagonize some Jax fans.
 
N

Active Roster
Joined
Oct 27, 2021
Messages
136
Reaction score
305
Age
69
Location
N. Carolina
Yes. The 62-7 loss took me down for a week. Unlike the last couple games, that one was actually worth whining about. The freaking sprinklers even came up on us. I live close to Jax. Would love to antagonize some Jax fans.
I still have nightmares from that game. Worst beatdown I can remember. Drank a lot to get through watching whole thing. If I recall (correctly??) Jax scored by pick six, fumble recovery, passing TD, running TD, safety and I think they also kicked a field goal during halftime. It was an absolutely horrible game.
 
F

Active Roster
Joined
May 1, 2007
Messages
70
Reaction score
177
everyone seems to be overlooking Cincy for the 1 seed. They play Buffalo on Monday night in a few weeks. They win out and they have head to head over KC and Buffalo. KC needs to lose one more. Doubtful but they've looked shaky the past two weeks
 
royalshank

Not a Game-Changer
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
21,735
Reaction score
23,609
Location
New Jersey
everyone seems to be overlooking Cincy for the 1 seed. They play Buffalo on Monday night in a few weeks. They win out and they have head to head over KC and Buffalo
Been saying that after a 0-2 start they might be the best team in the AFC right now. I still think Buffalo goes to the SB this year and plays Philly.
 
WaddleWaddle

Club Member
Joined
Aug 30, 2017
Messages
358
Reaction score
1,053
Age
29
Location
Amherstburg
NFL also loves their storylines and the Dolphins offer the best storyline for either the Jags or Titans.

Titans - Up and coming Dolphins team play against their former QB
Jags - Rematch of Tua vs Lawrence

Maybe we will start to see some of the calls go our way over the next 3 weeks ehhhh
 
Fin-Loco

2023 NFL Champs
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2003
Messages
20,917
Reaction score
63,700
Location
Federated Republic of Locolandia Minor
I still have nightmares from that game. Worst beatdown I can remember. Drank a lot to get through watching whole thing. If I recall (correctly??) Jax scored by pick six, fumble recovery, passing TD, running TD, safety and I think they also kicked a field goal during halftime. It was an absolutely horrible game.
Yeah. I called in sick for a couple days. Tore my marino jersey in half and pretty much lost my mind. I think that was the beginning of me being loco. I can shake off a regular season loss but when we get to the bigger ones like playoff loses, better to steer clear from me for a tick.
 
R

Pro Bowler
Club Member
Joined
Feb 11, 2005
Messages
4,682
Reaction score
3,187
everyone seems to be overlooking Cincy for the 1 seed. They play Buffalo on Monday night in a few weeks. They win out and they have head to head over KC and Buffalo. KC needs to lose one more. Doubtful but they've looked shaky the past two weeks
I doubt the Chiefs lose another game the rest of the season. They get the Seahawks and Broncos at home and finish at the Raiders.
 
