We can still very much get up to the fifth seed...

Could we be looking at a Jags Phins playoff game? Jags are coming on strong. With us winning out, it looked like it;s either heading that way or a rematch against the Bills.
Yes. The 62-7 loss took me down for a week. Unlike the last couple games, that one was actually worth whining about. The freaking sprinklers even came up on us. I live close to Jax. Would love to antagonize some Jax fans.yeah Jacksonville. We owe those guys a good playoff beatdown.
I still have nightmares from that game. Worst beatdown I can remember. Drank a lot to get through watching whole thing. If I recall (correctly??) Jax scored by pick six, fumble recovery, passing TD, running TD, safety and I think they also kicked a field goal during halftime. It was an absolutely horrible game.Yes. The 62-7 loss took me down for a week. Unlike the last couple games, that one was actually worth whining about. The freaking sprinklers even came up on us. I live close to Jax. Would love to antagonize some Jax fans.
If we get in I want either Titans or Jags firstCould we be looking at a Jags Phins playoff game? Jags are coming on strong. With us winning out, it looked like it;s either heading that way or a rematch against the Bills.
Been saying that after a 0-2 start they might be the best team in the AFC right now. I still think Buffalo goes to the SB this year and plays Philly.everyone seems to be overlooking Cincy for the 1 seed. They play Buffalo on Monday night in a few weeks. They win out and they have head to head over KC and Buffalo
Yeah. I called in sick for a couple days. Tore my marino jersey in half and pretty much lost my mind. I think that was the beginning of me being loco. I can shake off a regular season loss but when we get to the bigger ones like playoff loses, better to steer clear from me for a tick.I still have nightmares from that game. Worst beatdown I can remember. Drank a lot to get through watching whole thing. If I recall (correctly??) Jax scored by pick six, fumble recovery, passing TD, running TD, safety and I think they also kicked a field goal during halftime. It was an absolutely horrible game.
I doubt the Chiefs lose another game the rest of the season. They get the Seahawks and Broncos at home and finish at the Raiders.everyone seems to be overlooking Cincy for the 1 seed. They play Buffalo on Monday night in a few weeks. They win out and they have head to head over KC and Buffalo. KC needs to lose one more. Doubtful but they've looked shaky the past two weeks