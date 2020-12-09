We can win this week...

Our ‘bend but don’t break’ defense is exactly what gives the Chiefs offenses fits. They move the ball well before the red-zone, but struggle in close quarters because they lose their speed advantage.(24th in the red zone as an offense)

Miami excels in red-zone defense. (Yards allowed VS Points allowed).

I dont think this game will be the ‘walk in the park’ Chiefs fans and national pundits believe it will be.

 
HVACservice said:
Our ‘bend but don’t break’ defense is exactly what gives the Chiefs offenses fits. They move the ball well before the red-zone, but struggle in close quarters because they lose their speed advantage.(24th in the red zone as an offense)

Miami excels in red-zone defense. (Yards allowed VS Points allowed).

I dont think this game will be the ‘walk in the park’ Chiefs fans and national pundits believe it will be.

Yeah, they aren't a great pound the ball team and Kelsey is the only real red zone threat. Limit big plays, dont turnover the ball and we have a shot. We match up in the secondary as good as any team with them. Offense, defense, or special teams is still going to need to put up 25 to give us a real shot.
 
I'm not expecting Miami to win, but they could. I also think it will be closer than most expect. The offense has to kick it into gear, though, and play more like the second half versus Cincy.
 
SF Dolphin Fan said:
I'm not expecting Miami to win, but they could. I also think it will be closer than most expect. The offense has to kick it into gear, though, and play more like the second half versus Cincy.
+7 close? Asking for a wagering friend.
 
Can we win? Sure. Anything is possible. Is it realistic? No
 
Tyreek Hill scares me on the Chefs 30 with 70 yards in front of him.... but on our 8, in the red-zone? Not so much... we can limit their scoring! I believe that

We just need to put up 30 points collectively between our offense, defense and ST.

We won’t win with 19 points. But you give our Defense 30 ... we can win this game.
 
Think their red zone offense being so bad is why they have had quite a few close games. They are an explosive, big play team that can drop 21 on you out of no where. They are not unbeatable and I think the gap between them or any other top team and a middle of the road team like the Dolphins, Raiders isn't that far apart.
 
