We can win this week...

Our ‘bend but don’t break’ defense is exactly what gives the Chiefs offenses fits. They move the ball well before the red-zone, but struggle in close quarters because they lose their speed advantage.(24th in the red zone as an offense)
Miami excels in red-zone defense. (Yards allowed VS Points allowed).
I dont think this game will be the ‘walk in the park’ Chiefs fans and national pundits believe it will be.
