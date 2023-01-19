We could really use a good third wideout or slot

Well, Wilson is under contract, though I would try to trade him, and I wouldn't mine bringing Sheffield back (Craycraft too for that matter). As you alluded, we have EZ already. Not sure WR is going to be a priority upon which we would spend many assets.Any ideas for a third wideout? Maybe the rookie we drafted that last year in 4th EZ? Any other available options ?
Any ideas for a third wideout? Maybe the rookie we drafted that last year in 4th EZ? Any other available options ?
Prior to the Hill/Waddle combination with McDaniel, those short passes were the majority of Miami's passing offense. Now, it's "go deep" most of the time under McDaniel. To be honest, I've waited years and years for Miami to have a vertical passing game, and now that they have one, McDaniel overuses it!as a general rule, slot receivers do a lot of work within 10 yds of LOS. Mcd doesn't use that part of the field. I'd prefer a big body receiver.