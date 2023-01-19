 We could really use a good third wideout or slot | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

We could really use a good third wideout or slot

bane

bane

Club Member
Joined
Jan 19, 2008
Messages
3,148
Reaction score
3,572
Age
46
Any ideas for a third wideout? Maybe the rookie we drafted that last year in 4th EZ? Any other available options ?
 
danstilldaman

danstilldaman

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 24, 2010
Messages
2,347
Reaction score
3,693
Cedric Wilson is honestly as good as any slot available for his price tag, that's why I think he has some trade value late round, but I personally roll with what we got and hoping EZ can get the scheme down with all the pre snap motion because he has the tools to be that big body receiver. I think tight end is a lot more of a priority than wide receiver by a mile.
 
Mach2

Mach2

Never go full Colin Cowherd........
Moderator
Club Member
Joined
Jun 10, 2018
Messages
19,608
Reaction score
46,402
Age
58
Location
My own little world
bane said:
Any ideas for a third wideout? Maybe the rookie we drafted that last year in 4th EZ? Any other available options ?
Click to expand...
Well, Wilson is under contract, though I would try to trade him, and I wouldn't mine bringing Sheffield back (Craycraft too for that matter). As you alluded, we have EZ already. Not sure WR is going to be a priority upon which we would spend many assets.
 
Mcganiel

Mcganiel

Club Member
Joined
Oct 25, 2005
Messages
4,263
Reaction score
2,296
Location
Fishing Somewhere
We may have the best WR squad in the NFl, we need to perfect the run. We are close though, Josh jacobs and Wilson would make our offense elite with a healthy Tua..
 
Honeybadger08

Honeybadger08

Active Roster
Joined
Dec 27, 2017
Messages
485
Reaction score
492
Age
54
Location
Erie,PA
They have a true slot in Ced Wilson Jr.. He took 90% of his snaps for Dallas in the slot back in 2021. They pay him 6 or 7 million to return punts and be a 4th or 5th Wr for this team. He couldn’t beat out Trent Sherfield and Sherfield made a little over a million this year. I don’t see how he will have any trade value if a guy making the vets minimum was starting and out playing him?
 
fansinceGWilson

fansinceGWilson

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 14, 2016
Messages
11,873
Reaction score
13,714
bane said:
Any ideas for a third wideout? Maybe the rookie we drafted that last year in 4th EZ? Any other available options ?
Click to expand...

as a general rule, slot receivers do a lot of work within 10 yds of LOS. Mcd doesn't use that part of the field. I'd prefer a big body receiver.
 
gofins60

gofins60

Club Member
Joined
Sep 26, 2011
Messages
3,645
Reaction score
3,304
Location
Allentown, PA
fansinceGWilson said:
as a general rule, slot receivers do a lot of work within 10 yds of LOS. Mcd doesn't use that part of the field. I'd prefer a big body receiver.
Click to expand...
Prior to the Hill/Waddle combination with McDaniel, those short passes were the majority of Miami's passing offense. Now, it's "go deep" most of the time under McDaniel. To be honest, I've waited years and years for Miami to have a vertical passing game, and now that they have one, McDaniel overuses it!

I agree that they should have a bigger WR, but I'd also prefer a better playcaller who knows when to go deep, and when to take advantage of the shorter routes underneath when the defense is smothering Hill and Waddle.
 
lynx

lynx

Active Roster
Joined
Jul 19, 2010
Messages
2,377
Reaction score
3,772
Location
Ottawa, Ontario
Sherfield had his best season ever this year plus he has elite blocking skills. I know a lot of people want to dump Cedric but I'm all for keeping him, he was hurt for the majority of the year
 
royalshank

royalshank

Not a Game-Changer
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
22,680
Reaction score
25,556
Location
New Jersey
Roll w Wilson and Eukanuba. Resign Sherfield if possible.

Wilson should be “that guy” based on what he did in Dallas.

We have to spread the ball. Look at our 5 game win streak. We were throwing it to everyone including the cheerleaders. Why make yourself 1 dimensional by design w Hill and Waddle?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom