We could really use a good third wideout or slot

fansinceGWilson said: as a general rule, slot receivers do a lot of work within 10 yds of LOS. Mcd doesn't use that part of the field. I'd prefer a big body receiver.

Prior to the Hill/Waddle combination with McDaniel, those short passes were the majority of Miami's passing offense. Now, it's "go deep" most of the time under McDaniel. To be honest, I've waited years and years for Miami to have a vertical passing game, and now that they have one, McDaniel overuses it!I agree that they should have a bigger WR, but I'd also prefer a better playcaller who knows when to go deep, and when to take advantage of the shorter routes underneath when the defense is smothering Hill and Waddle.