We cut Tanner Conner

I read today that some tidbit McDaniel said is Eichenfail is not expected to play at all this year because of a chronic injury. F*cking unreal.OMG Grier is proabably wheeping somewhere!
Now cut Eichenburgs bum ass!!!
Good, I hate that sack of garbage!
Have you seen any update on Austin Jackson or James Daniels status?
Shady comments, but honestly neither will probably play another snap this year. Or they are true Dolphins players, come back in Game 16 and get injured in the first quarter.
Neither one coming off IR this week....again
Only took three years.
I disagree. Tua with a better line will equal a better offense and those two are light years ahead of Borum and Strange.Wouldn’t matter. We are doing it on scheme more than personnel these days anyways.
Won’t matter one bit.
The losses will keep coming.