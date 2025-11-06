 We cut Tanner Conner | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

We cut Tanner Conner

E30M3 said:
I read today that some tidbit McDaniel said is Eichenfail is not expected to play at all this year because of a chronic injury. F*cking unreal.
Good, I hate that sack of garbage!

*nothing personal, im sure hes a nice guy IRL, I just dont wanna see him ever take a snap for the Dolphins again
 
E30M3 said:
Have you seen any update on Austin Jackson or James Daniels status?
 
Finsup81 said:
Shady comments, but honestly neither will probably play another snap this year. Or they are true Dolphins players, come back in Game 16 and get injured in the first quarter.

hoops said:
Wouldn’t matter. We are doing it on scheme more than personnel these days anyways.

Won’t matter one bit.

The losses will keep coming.
I disagree. Tua with a better line will equal a better offense and those two are light years ahead of Borum and Strange.

Probably better if they stay injured at this point though
 
