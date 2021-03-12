We don't need slot receivers

Period. I don't want us to bring in a Juju or Curtis Samuel for a lot of money and I also don't want us to spend a high draft pick on a slot guy like Elijah Moore, Eskridge or Amari Rodgers.

We already are set at slot receiver. We have three guys in Lynn Bowden, Albert Wilson and Malcolm Perry that are perfectly built to play the slot, and I doubt all three of those guys will even make this team next year as we need to bring in at least one outside alpha type WR... My guess is Wilson will be gone because of his cap number, but we may keep him around because he can be pretty explosive.

ANYWAY, we should be focusing on acquiring a big, fast, dominant #1 type wide out that can run every route, catch everything and make plays after the catch. We should not be wasting our time with slot guys (unless it's a later round pick) as the position is completely set, and we BADLY need a reliable outside receiver on the other side of Parker.



My idea?

Leave the free agent wide receivers alone, sign Linsley in FA, draft Kyle Pitts at 3 (we can't trade down and draft him, he won't make it past 6) and then use our draft capital to trade back up in or around the top 10 for Waddle, Smith or Chase... Whichever one falls to the bottom of the top 10 or roughly pick 11.

Use our remaining 2nd round pick on a running back, hopefully Javonte Williams.



An offense with Parker, Waddle, Gesicki, Pitts and Williams would be stupidly big, fast, explosive, talented and special. Tua would have the help he needs to make a huge jump to becoming a very good QB in year two.