We dont win that game with Fitz at QB

I love what Fitz did for the team.
But Tua is just on a different level.
He looked like the QB we saw at Alabama today.
And with alot of his weapons missing.
Besides the precision passing, that scramble on the 4th qtr TD drive was something else.
Tua is special and he is just getting started.
