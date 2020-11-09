We dont win that game with Fitz at QB

finfanatl

I love what Fitz did for the team.
But Tua is just on a different level.
He looked like the QB we saw at Alabama today.
And with alot of his weapons missing.
Besides the precision passing, that scramble on the 4th qtr TD drive was something else.
Tua is special and he is just getting started.
 
Agreed and it makes you question how many more wins we could've accumulated had Tua started from the beginning of the season.
 
You didn’t need to start a whole new thread for that post. You could have easily posted it in the post game celebration thread. But agreed about Fitz.
 
There's no guarantee. He played great for his 2nd start but I think you're projecting what you want to be true. I'm glad he's playing but nothing happened today that fitz can't do/hasn't done.
 
Tua played great. We played a different type of game with Tua at Qb than Fitz. Fitz wouldn't have executed what was presented the same way Tua did.

Still, I'm not gonna sell what Fitz did here short. He put up 34 points many times and there was nothing in that defense that was monumental.
 
Fitz has been great for this team. I might have won today or lost. He is still a very important part of this team for how he unites the team. Seems Tua and him have a good relationship
 
Sleepy said:
Agreed and it makes you question how many more wins we could've accumulated had Tua started from the beginning of the season.
Sleepy said:
Agreed and it makes you question how many more wins we could've accumulated had Tua started from the beginning of the season.
Probably less of a factor than Byron Jones being out. And doubtful that Tua was that ready to play well at seasons beginning.
 
EasyRider said:
You didn’t need to start a whole new thread for that post. You could have easily posted it in the post game celebration thread. But agreed about Fitz.
Reminder that this guy thinks preston williams is worse than isaiah ford and has zero trade value
 
