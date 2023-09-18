 We got a coach! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

We got a coach!

dan the fin

dan the fin

Starter
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jan 27, 2004
Messages
2,763
Reaction score
6,350
BB knew he was over matched with players. MM counter with the short passes. Don't make mistakes we win.
 
Stinger24 said:
And right on Q Waddle drops an easy first down punting from our own end zone now
Click to expand...
So? There is always, bad throws, dropped passes, int, and fumbles. Like I said BB good coach, trying everything to just keep it close and hope for a TO or something like that.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom