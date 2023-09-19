We Got a (Good) Problem

So 2 games in and Kendall Lamm is playing really, really well. AVG was nothing short of spectacular Sunday night.



With respect to Lamm, what do we do when Armstead is back which I this might be this coming week.. Move Lamm to RT? AJ has played pretty well and happy to see that but notice how most of our runs went to Lamm's side. I've read that Lamm has actually played a ton at RT in his career. Maybe keep Armstead on the sidelines until he is 1 million percent healthy?



As for AVG, this guy absolutely needs to play more, and a lot more at that. Please don't kill me for saying this but he looked like the best edge guy we've had in a long time. IMO, he looked better than Phillips and Chubb. Obviously, it was only 1 game but he's always had that nonstop motor and it could just be that Pats OL was depleted and not very talented. Even Chubb played well so who knows?



It's a good problem to have, but am I crazy for thinking that we keep riding with Lamm and AVG and maybe try Chubb or Phillips inside on passing downs?



It's a bit easier to simply rotate the 3 guys and even play all 3 at once but curious to see what McDaniel does with Lamm/Armstead/Jackson