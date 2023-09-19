 We Got a (Good) Problem | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

We Got a (Good) Problem

So 2 games in and Kendall Lamm is playing really, really well. AVG was nothing short of spectacular Sunday night.

With respect to Lamm, what do we do when Armstead is back which I this might be this coming week.. Move Lamm to RT? AJ has played pretty well and happy to see that but notice how most of our runs went to Lamm's side. I've read that Lamm has actually played a ton at RT in his career. Maybe keep Armstead on the sidelines until he is 1 million percent healthy?

As for AVG, this guy absolutely needs to play more, and a lot more at that. Please don't kill me for saying this but he looked like the best edge guy we've had in a long time. IMO, he looked better than Phillips and Chubb. Obviously, it was only 1 game but he's always had that nonstop motor and it could just be that Pats OL was depleted and not very talented. Even Chubb played well so who knows?

It's a good problem to have, but am I crazy for thinking that we keep riding with Lamm and AVG and maybe try Chubb or Phillips inside on passing downs?

It's a bit easier to simply rotate the 3 guys and even play all 3 at once but curious to see what McDaniel does with Lamm/Armstead/Jackson
 
Rotate the edge guys..keep em fresh or just bring in the Gink on 3rd and long.
 
I really don’t see the need to rush Armstead back. The OL has played extremely well the past two weeks and Armstead hasn’t played in a regular season game since last season.

At this time having Armstead continue to rehab his injury and sticking with the OL that is working makes a lot of sense to me.
 
totally agreed. dare i say, Armstead is a luxury at this point and glad to know we dont *need* him like we did last year
 
Phillips is our best pass rusher... but AVG is better against the run... you rotate them.
 
All I know is Ogbah needs to show up pronto or he’s going to be the NFLs most expensive back up D end and cut shortly after. Give his money to Gink.
 
Relax, slow your roll. Ever hear about having depth at the position? He’ll be gone after the season, but right now he’s needed
 
I have a bigger problem... in my main FFL, my starting RBs are Chubb and Barkley.

Poof!

Season over.
 
