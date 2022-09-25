We got this!

I can tell in the forum and in the Gameday Discord that DOLFANS are nervous today. Of course anything can happen today, the Bills have a great team and they have a very good staff. We should win this game today. I say that understanding that the Bills should also be favored.I think today will come down to coaching, and while both teams will make plays and compete the outcome will come down to the game planning, the play calling, and the halftime adjustments.Regardless of where we are at at halftime, remember that this Dolphins team can score a lot of points in a hurry. Try to enjoy the game and if nothing else we can see today where we stand against one of the top four teams in the NFL.I'll say it again... I'm confident we win today.