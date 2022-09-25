 We got this! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

We got this!

DOLFANMIKE

DOLFANMIKE

Coaches Corner
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Feb 16, 2002
Messages
6,034
Reaction score
6,343
Location
SO CAL
I can tell in the forum and in the Gameday Discord that DOLFANS are nervous today. Of course anything can happen today, the Bills have a great team and they have a very good staff. We should win this game today. I say that understanding that the Bills should also be favored.
I think today will come down to coaching, and while both teams will make plays and compete the outcome will come down to the game planning, the play calling, and the halftime adjustments.
Regardless of where we are at at halftime, remember that this Dolphins team can score a lot of points in a hurry. Try to enjoy the game and if nothing else we can see today where we stand against one of the top four teams in the NFL.

I'll say it again... I'm confident we win today.
2022 Fins.jpg
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom