We have 53 guys on the roster already

Carne Asada
We had under 30 a few weeks ago. We signed some reserves futures, some guys came back from IR and we made a few small signings like Cam Miller and we already are at 53.
This is the link to the guys on roster.
Who do you think makes it? How many more players at what positions do you think we'll bring from our own re-signings, draft and FA?
It's funny 30 guys make less than $2M, yet we still are $22M over the cap, lol.
Wilson's contract is a void year so you could say it's 52.
Only one of Patterson and Sanders will come back so you could say it's 51.
