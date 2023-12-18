We Have a Lot of Injuries..

Stoobz
..but we aren't alone. This is just this weekend's crop of injuries, some are quite serious.
Just two of our own reported thus far:
Jaylen Waddle (chest): The Dolphins standout, taking over WR1 duties with Tyreek Hill (ankle) already sidelined, exited early against the Jets after logging three catches. He returned soon afterward despite being ruled questionable and even scored on a long touchdown to help Miami jump ahead of New York.
Austin Jackson (oblique): The Dolphins right tackle left against the Jets and did not return, leaving Miami even more shorthanded up front, where fellow starters Robert Hunt and Connor Williams were already banged up.
2023 NFL Week 15 injury roundup: Trevor Lawrence suffers head injury, Ravens' Keaton Mitchell out for season
A look at the latest on players injured in Week 15
www.cbssports.com
