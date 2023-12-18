 We Have a Lot of Injuries.. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

We Have a Lot of Injuries..

Stoobz

Stoobz

Eschew the Onvious
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
May 9, 2005
Messages
7,578
Reaction score
18,136
Location
A Cardboard Box
..but we aren't alone. This is just this weekend's crop of injuries, some are quite serious.

www.cbssports.com

2023 NFL Week 15 injury roundup: Trevor Lawrence suffers head injury, Ravens' Keaton Mitchell out for season

A look at the latest on players injured in Week 15
www.cbssports.com www.cbssports.com

Just two of our own reported thus far:

Jaylen Waddle (chest): The Dolphins standout, taking over WR1 duties with Tyreek Hill (ankle) already sidelined, exited early against the Jets after logging three catches. He returned soon afterward despite being ruled questionable and even scored on a long touchdown to help Miami jump ahead of New York.

Austin Jackson (oblique): The Dolphins right tackle left against the Jets and did not return, leaving Miami even more shorthanded up front, where fellow starters Robert Hunt and Connor Williams were already banged up.
 
Beyond the 'excuse,' thing and the reality that every team is hurt, and some as badly as the Dolphins, I think we've actually reached the point where the level of injury here means we're not going to be able to hang with the better teams next weeks.

Unfortunate.

Rooting of course!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom