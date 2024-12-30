We have a major problem to solve

Not a great year how? Isn’t the defense Top 10?Curb your enthusiasm, it's only year one, he is a rookie DC, and it was not a great year. Let's see what he does for a couple more seasons. But #1 way to lose coaches to change the head coach.
Not a great year how? Isn’t the defense Top 10?
Really don’t care that much to be honest with you. He’s done a good enough job, but I wouldn’t lose much sleep over defensive coordinators. The offensive side is the side of the ball that continuity is vital. It’s a constant building and layering in order to have a thriving offense. Defense seems to bounce up and down and coaches on that side of the ball seem much easier to replace.How are we gonna keep Weaver?
Pretty direct question I know.
I guess the hope is he doesn’t get a head job and Ross doubles his salary.
Better in all categoriesNot a great year how? Isn’t the defense Top 10?