We have a major problem to solve

Easy. We fire gm and hc and keep Weaver. If new gm and coach like him (I'm pretty sure they will because he comes from a winning culture and has our **** ass defense playing pretty good despite **** ass players) them we keep him.
 
I think he’ll get a few interviews this offseason but it’s probably a year early unless he decides to take a college HC job, which I really don’t find necessary for him as a stepping stone to becoming an NFL HC. His name was already well known around the league before he became our DC.

He could also be eying the HC job here if McDaniel is on the hot seat in 2025 and things start off ugly.
 
We haven’t done anything interesting against a good offense this season, have we?

Our safety play is piss poor, we are bad at tackling, we don’t make turnovers, and our main pass rushers have been hurt all year.

He hasn’t done anything to make me want to fire him… but we haven’t exactly shut down any good offenses this year.

I’ll wait and see how he does with better personnel against good teams.
 
No, it was not a great year, it was up and down. We allowed too many 30 point scores to opponents, I think 6. Plus, we are among the lowest ranked defenses in takeways, so the defense is not great. Plus that ranking is against 0.417 SoS which is by far the lowest or the easiest in the NFL. Plus Weaver has not had a chance to settle into the role for a few years and get his guys and all that so that we know what he is about.
 
I'd think our defense is good. Not great. Kind of like Tua.
Top 10 in yards due to the TOP we have achieved with our dink and dunk philosophy.
We are top 12th / 14th which is a good building block for next season.
But this is not a finished job by Weaver, I'll be ok with him returning and I doubt he will get any HC offers.maybr in a year if we start stopping juggernaut offenses and get more takeaways.
 
The rest of the league knows we can't beat good teams...why would you want to bring that in?
 
I think Weaver is good, I'd like to see what he can do with another year and some input on personnel but I won't lose sleep if he departs for whatever reason. Not sure what team would hire him for a hc but you never know.
 
Today had everything to do with facing a bad offense. I don't think that Browns team could have scored a touchdown without a defense on the field.
 
Really don’t care that much to be honest with you. He’s done a good enough job, but I wouldn’t lose much sleep over defensive coordinators. The offensive side is the side of the ball that continuity is vital. It’s a constant building and layering in order to have a thriving offense. Defense seems to bounce up and down and coaches on that side of the ball seem much easier to replace.
 
