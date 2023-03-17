 We have a punter. Jake Bailey | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

We have a punter. Jake Bailey

Excited Happy Birthday GIF by Mickey Mouse
 
He's awful so I bet we're signing for an opportunity to "fix" him, but I feel like our starting punter is going to be drafted.
 
We are on fire! Grier is tearing up the off season again.

A young Pro Bowl level Punter!

I'm stoked about the Berrios signing to shore up the slot and Kick Returns
The ILB Long signing could be the sneaky best move we made this off season
Trading merely a 3rd rounder and a 3rd string TE for CB Ramsey is mind boggling!

Draft Day:
I'm really high on TE Michael Mayer out of Notre Dame. He's going to be elite. Make it happen Grier!

This off season is really looking good.
 
I haven’t paid much attention lately. What happened to Morestead? He was very good last year imo
 
