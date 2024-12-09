 We Have a Winning Team | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

We Have a Winning Team

EasyRider

EasyRider

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 13, 2019
Messages
14,045
Reaction score
27,013
Location
Borneo
On the schedule next week in their house. Houston is not a power house but all the same this is a game on the road against a winning team.

This is yet another big test for the team and Tua.

If Miami wins I’ll donate $100 bucks to the site

Who’s on board???? Come on all you Tua and McD believers, jump in and show your confidence
 
EasyRider said:
On the schedule next week in their house. Houston is not a power house but all the same this is a game on the road against a winning team.

This is yet another big test for the team and Tua.

If Miami wins I’ll donate $100 bucks to the site

Who’s on board???? Come on all you Tua and McD believers, jump in and show your confidence
Click to expand...
It a game that I could see Miami winning only to get murdered by the 49ers at home the week after. CJ has not had a great sophomore year. IJS
 
EasyRider said:
On the schedule next week in their house. Houston is not a power house but all the same this is a game on the road against a winning team.

This is yet another big test for the team and Tua.

If Miami wins I’ll donate $100 bucks to the site

Who’s on board???? Come on all you Tua and McD believers, jump in and show your confidence
Click to expand...
I will join you and donate the $100 if we win.
 
Not gonna do it. Next week I predict a loss. We haven’t beaten a winning team yet. We are going to beat one on the road in a dome? I’ll believe it when I see it.
 
royalshank said:
Not gonna do it. Next week I predict a loss. We haven’t beaten a winning team yet. We are going to beat one on the road in a dome? I’ll believe it when I see it.
Click to expand...
Houston has not looked that good, then again neither have we lol ..... We are do for a win against a good team.
 
royalshank said:
Not gonna do it. Next week I predict a loss. We haven’t beaten a winning team yet. We are going to beat one on the road in a dome? I’ll believe it when I see it.
Click to expand...
you know my opinions of not beating a winning team
But I’ll throw it up to the site if it happens

This is a game where’s a better chance because no weather conditions

But this could also be the kind of game where our defense helps Stroud get back on track
 
EasyRider said:
On the schedule next week in their house. Houston is not a power house but all the same this is a game on the road against a winning team.

This is yet another big test for the team and Tua.

If Miami wins I’ll donate $100 bucks to the site

Who’s on board???? Come on all you Tua and McD believers, jump in and show your confidence
Click to expand...
In!
 
EasyRider said:
you know my opinions of not beating a winning team
But I’ll throw it up to the site if it happens

This is a game where’s a better chance because no weather conditions

But this could also be the kind of game where our defense helps Stroud get back on track
Click to expand...
I think this year’s team is the kind that shits the bed every time it has a chance to get to .500 or get back into the playoff conversation. Like so many teams of the past this one feels the same. Thus, I am expecting a loss and while anything can happen, I doubt it will. I will support the site any time it’s in need of some dough. Heck, sign me up for $100 if we win. Why not?
 
dolphinron24 said:
Houston has not looked that good, then again neither have we lol ..... We are do for a win against a good team.
Click to expand...
I hear you. I just have a hard time seeing it. We had another game w no rushing yards. We pulled it out of our arses because it was the Jets. We may be due to beat a good team - but I think that more likely will happen (if it does) in a home game.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom